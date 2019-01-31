Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;118.600;115.850;115.950 S;-1.750
Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.350;142.025;142.100 S;-0.275
Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.875;144.025;144.275 S;-1.550
Aug;Lean Hogs;62.750;60.050;60.225 S;-2.000
Oct;Lean Hogs;68.575;67.000;67.425 S;-0.950
Jul;Wheat;520^0;513^4;516^4 S;-0^2
Sep;Wheat;525^4;518^6;521^6 S;-0^6
Jul;KC Wheat;504^0;497^0;499^0 S;-3^2
Sep;KC Wheat;514^0;507^0;508^6 S;-3^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;574^2;567^6;570^0 S;-1^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;577^6;571^4;574^0 S;-1^2
Jul;Corn;381^4;375^6;376^4 S;-4^6
Sep;Corn;389^6;384^2;385^2 S;-4^4
Jul;Soybeans;926^6;913^2;915^2 S;-5^6
Aug;Soybeans;940^4;927^4;929^2 S;-5^6
Jul;BFP Milk;14.49;14.32;14.36 S;-0.07
Aug;BFP Milk;14.67;14.51;14.53 S;-0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;15.18;15.03;15.04 S;-0.13
Oct;BFP Milk;15.58;15.48;15.48 S;-0.09
Nov;BFP Milk;16.00;15.93;15.97 S;0.05
Jul;Sugar;12.85;12.54;12.73 S;0.20
Oct;Sugar;12.93;12.64;12.81 S;0.17
Jun;B-Pound;1.3190;1.3127;1.3148 P;-0.0005
Jun;J-Yen;0.92490;0.92010;0.92135 P;0.00030
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76385;0.76220;0.76415 P;-0.00105
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15565;1.14775;1.15375 P;-0.00515
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0135;1.0089;1.0100 P;-0.0003
Jun;US Dollar;95.345;94.875;95.031 P;0.264
Aug;Comex Gold;1331.1;1322.2;1325.2 S;9.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1337.2;1328.8;1331.6 S;9.7
Sep;Comex Silver;16.290;16.100;16.166 S;0.124
Dec;Comex Silver;16.375;16.215;16.257 S;0.112
Sep;Coffee;109.40;105.30;109.00 S;3.70
Dec;Coffee;112.20;108.35;111.75 S;3.65
Aug;Crude Oil;55.61;53.87;54.04 S;-0.41
