Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.600;116.875;117.400 S;0.400

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.475;142.550;142.650 S;-0.825

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.175;145.400;145.700 S;0.100

Aug;Lean Hogs;63.325;61.850;62.550 S;0.225

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.325;68.400;68.525 S;0.100

Jul;Wheat;522^0;510^6;513^2 S;-5^4

Sep;Wheat;528^2;517^0;519^4 S;-6^0

Jul;KC Wheat;509^2;498^2;500^2 S;-6^4

Sep;KC Wheat;519^0;508^4;510^0 S;-7^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;575^4;566^4;568^2 S;-5^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;578^2;570^0;571^4 S;-5^2

Jul;Corn;380^6;376^0;377^2 S;-2^4

Sep;Corn;389^0;384^4;386^0 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;922^2;916^6;919^0 S;-4^2

Aug;Soybeans;936^0;930^4;932^6 S;-4^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.12;13.99;14.05 S;0.07

Aug;BFP Milk;14.47;14.26;14.39 S;0.15

Sep;BFP Milk;14.66;14.53;14.57 S;0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;15.13;15.03;15.06 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;15.57;15.48;15.48 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.85;12.58;12.69 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;12.96;12.67;12.79 S;-0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.3233;1.3088;1.3130 S;-0.0062

Jun;J-Yen;0.91980;0.91620;0.91855 S;0.00055

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75720;0.75530;0.75520 S;-0.00160

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14965;1.14575;1.14750 S;-0.00010

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0138;1.0088;1.0096 S;-0.0035

Jun;US Dollar;95.560;95.305;95.516 S;0.092

Aug;Comex Gold;1317.1;1307.8;1315.2 S;5.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1323.4;1314.5;1321.7 S;5.8

Sep;Comex Silver;16.015;15.820;15.933 S;0.075

Dec;Comex Silver;16.075;15.925;16.025 S;0.077

Sep;Coffee;106.40;105.30;105.75 S;-0.05

Dec;Coffee;109.20;108.10;108.55 S;0.00

Aug;Crude Oil;54.21;52.14;53.60 S;1.31

