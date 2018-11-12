Aug;Live Cattle;118.675;117.500;118.000 S;0.200
Oct;Live Cattle;120.750;119.850;120.175 S;-0.075
Aug;Feeder Cattle;149.200;148.225;148.375 S;-0.625
Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.725;141.300;141.725 S;-0.450
Aug;Lean Hogs;62.200;59.300;61.525 S;2.025
Oct;Lean Hogs;67.825;65.625;67.325 S;1.625
Jul;Wheat;520^6;501^2;519^6 S;16^6
Sep;Wheat;527^6;511^6;526^4 S;12^6
Jul;KC Wheat;496^2;486^0;493^4 S;5^6
Sep;KC Wheat;517^6;508^0;515^4 S;5^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;583^4;572^0;573^2 P;8^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;586^2;576^0;577^0 P;8^2
Jul;Corn;372^4;368^0;371^2 S;0^0
Sep;Corn;383^4;379^2;382^2 S;-0^4
Jul;Soybeans;874^0;868^2;871^6 S;-5^2
Aug;Soybeans;887^2;879^4;883^2 S;-5^2
Jul;BFP Milk;14.72;14.47;14.66 S;0.17
Aug;BFP Milk;14.92;14.73;14.90 S;0.14
Sep;BFP Milk;15.03;14.88;14.99 S;0.10
Oct;BFP Milk;15.19;15.09;15.18 S;0.07
Nov;BFP Milk;15.44;15.36;15.43 S;0.04
Jul;Sugar;13.16;12.76;12.94 S;0.21
Oct;Sugar;13.27;12.90;13.08 S;0.21
Jun;B-Pound;1.2966;1.2846;1.2996 P;-0.0128
Jun;J-Yen;0.88205;0.87675;0.88105 P;-0.00045
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75900;0.75645;0.75745 P;-0.00035
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13615;1.12660;1.13670 P;-0.00950
Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9974;0.9925;0.9976 P;-0.0040
Jun;US Dollar;97.410;96.800;96.734 P;0.636
Aug;Comex Gold;1218.0;1207.9;1209.4 S;-6.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1223.7;1214.8;1215.4 S;-6.0
Sep;Comex Silver;14.305;14.115;14.134 S;-0.121
Dec;Comex Silver;14.400;14.215;14.229 S;-0.114
Sep;Treasury Bond;138^21;137^26;137^29 P;0^19
Sep;Coffee;117.20;113.50;114.00 S;-3.50
Dec;Coffee;120.40;116.40;116.90 S;-3.50
Jul;Cotton;78.11;76.34;76.38 S;-1.71
Mar;Cotton;81.17;79.55;79.59 S;-1.66
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.6524;1.6202;1.6130 P;0.0161
Aug;Heating Oil;2.1988;2.1524;2.1638 P;-0.0100
Jul;Natural Gas;3.907;3.735;3.719 P;0.057
Aug;Crude Oil;61.44;60.04;60.36 P;-0.17
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.