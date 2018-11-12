Aug;Live Cattle;118.675;117.500;118.000 S;0.200

Oct;Live Cattle;120.750;119.850;120.175 S;-0.075

Aug;Feeder Cattle;149.200;148.225;148.375 S;-0.625

Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.725;141.300;141.725 S;-0.450

Aug;Lean Hogs;62.200;59.300;61.525 S;2.025

Oct;Lean Hogs;67.825;65.625;67.325 S;1.625

Jul;Wheat;520^6;501^2;519^6 S;16^6

Sep;Wheat;527^6;511^6;526^4 S;12^6

Jul;KC Wheat;496^2;486^0;493^4 S;5^6

Sep;KC Wheat;517^6;508^0;515^4 S;5^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;583^4;572^0;573^2 P;8^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;586^2;576^0;577^0 P;8^2

Jul;Corn;372^4;368^0;371^2 S;0^0

Sep;Corn;383^4;379^2;382^2 S;-0^4

Jul;Soybeans;874^0;868^2;871^6 S;-5^2

Aug;Soybeans;887^2;879^4;883^2 S;-5^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.72;14.47;14.66 S;0.17

Aug;BFP Milk;14.92;14.73;14.90 S;0.14

Sep;BFP Milk;15.03;14.88;14.99 S;0.10

Oct;BFP Milk;15.19;15.09;15.18 S;0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;15.44;15.36;15.43 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;13.16;12.76;12.94 S;0.21

Oct;Sugar;13.27;12.90;13.08 S;0.21

Jun;B-Pound;1.2966;1.2846;1.2996 P;-0.0128

Jun;J-Yen;0.88205;0.87675;0.88105 P;-0.00045

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75900;0.75645;0.75745 P;-0.00035

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13615;1.12660;1.13670 P;-0.00950

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9974;0.9925;0.9976 P;-0.0040

Jun;US Dollar;97.410;96.800;96.734 P;0.636

Aug;Comex Gold;1218.0;1207.9;1209.4 S;-6.2

Oct;Comex Gold;1223.7;1214.8;1215.4 S;-6.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.305;14.115;14.134 S;-0.121

Dec;Comex Silver;14.400;14.215;14.229 S;-0.114

Sep;Treasury Bond;138^21;137^26;137^29 P;0^19

Sep;Coffee;117.20;113.50;114.00 S;-3.50

Dec;Coffee;120.40;116.40;116.90 S;-3.50

Jul;Cotton;78.11;76.34;76.38 S;-1.71

Mar;Cotton;81.17;79.55;79.59 S;-1.66

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.6524;1.6202;1.6130 P;0.0161

Aug;Heating Oil;2.1988;2.1524;2.1638 P;-0.0100

Jul;Natural Gas;3.907;3.735;3.719 P;0.057

Aug;Crude Oil;61.44;60.04;60.36 P;-0.17

