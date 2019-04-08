Aug Live Cattle 120.800 119.725 120.575 S 0.225
Oct Live Cattle 117.800 116.750 117.725 S 0.350
Aug Feeder Cattle 157.925 155.775 157.700 S 0.975
Oct Feeder Cattle 157.925 155.775 157.700 S 0.975
Aug Lean Hogs 91.450 89.000 89.450 S -1.550
Oct Lean Hogs 98.925 96.850 98.150 S -0.825
Jul Wheat 471^0 461^6 465^2 S -2^4
Sep Wheat 473^0 464^4 468^6 S -1^0
Jul KC Wheat 435^2 427^6 431^4 S 0^2
Sep KC Wheat 442^0 434^4 439^0 S 1^0
Jul MPS Wheat 529^6 521^0 524^0 S 1^4
Sep MPS Wheat 537^6 530^2 531^6 S 0^0
Jul Corn 363^4 359^4 360^0 S -2^4
Sep Corn 372^0 368^2 368^4 S -2^4
Jul Soybeans 903^4 898^0 898^6 S -0^2
Aug Soybeans 916^4 911^0 911^6 S -0^2
Jul BFP Milk 15.83 15.70 15.72 S -0.06
Aug BFP Milk 15.93 15.80 15.81 S -0.05
Sep BFP Milk 16.18 16.10 16.12 S -0.02
Oct BFP Milk 16.40 16.35 16.35 S -0.04
Nov BFP Milk 16.59 16.55 16.55 S -0.01
Jul Sugar 12.76 12.76 12.57 S -0.19
Oct Sugar 12.87 12.87 12.68 S -0.19
Jun B-Pound 1.3121 1.3121 1.3112 S 0.0034
Jun J-Yen 0.90350 0.90350 0.90165 S 0.00155
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75450 0.75450 0.75405 S 0.00435
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13415 1.13415 1.13285 S 0.00430
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0088 1.0088 1.0075 S 0.0010
Jun US Dollar 97.020 97.020 96.650 S -0.357
Aug Comex Gold 1307.9 1307.9 1301.9 S 6.4
Oct Comex Gold 1313.8 1313.8 1307.9 S 5.9
Sep Comex Silver 15.365 15.365 15.308 S 0.138
Dec Comex Silver 15.455 15.455 15.403 S 0.140
Sep Treasury Bond 147^0 S
Sep Coffee 96.35 94.65 95.50 S -0.25
Dec Coffee 98.75 97.15 98.00 S -0.20
Jul Cotton 79.08 77.85 78.92 S 0.67
Mar Cotton 77.59 P
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9668 1.9494 1.9643 S 0.0168
Aug Heating Oil 2.0652 2.0464 2.0595 S 0.0145
Jul Natural Gas 2.721 2.653 2.708 S 0.047
Aug Crude Oil 64.40 63.18 64.33 S 1.21
