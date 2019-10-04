Aug;Live Cattle;111.150;110.050;110.775 S;-0.050
Oct;Live Cattle;116.975;116.150;116.625 S;-0.375
Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.700;141.500;141.975 S;-0.375
Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.375;136.975;137.700 S;-0.550
Aug;Lean Hogs;68.300;66.250;67.250 S;-0.850
Oct;Lean Hogs;75.300;73.550;74.475 S;-0.825
Jul;Wheat;492^2;486^4;490^4 S;1^6
Sep;Wheat;498^6;493^4;497^4 S;1^2
Jul;KC Wheat;409^2;403^2;404^0 S;-1^6
Sep;KC Wheat;423^4;417^6;418^4 S;-1^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;538^6;527^2;529^4 P;6^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;552^0;541^0;543^2 P;5^6
Jul;Corn;389^0;383^6;384^6 S;-4^0
Sep;Corn;400^4;396^0;397^0 S;-3^6
Jul;Soybeans;921^2;909^4;916^2 S;4^4
Aug;Soybeans;935^0;923^4;930^2 S;4^2
Jul;BFP Milk;18.44;18.31;18.31 S;-0.16
Aug;BFP Milk;18.30;18.00;18.04 S;-0.31
Sep;BFP Milk;17.64;17.37;17.37 S;-0.26
Oct;BFP Milk;16.96;16.80;16.83 S;-0.17
Nov;BFP Milk;16.64;16.56;16.56 S;-0.11
Jul;Sugar;12.83;12.69;12.76 S;0.02
Oct;Sugar;12.95;12.83;12.89 S;0.02
Jun;B-Pound;1.2387;1.2307;1.2383 P;-0.0022
Jun;J-Yen;0.94465;0.93765;0.93975 P;0.00010
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75280;0.75130;0.75125 P;0.00020
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10580;1.10120;1.10290 P;0.00075
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0130;1.0049;1.0071 P;0.0036
Jun;US Dollar;98.690;98.340;98.540 P;-0.045
Aug;Comex Gold;1522.2;1501.4;1512.9 S;-2.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1527.9;1508.2;1519.7 S;-1.9
Sep;Comex Silver;17.850;17.460;17.757 S;-0.093
Dec;Comex Silver;17.845;17.560;17.831 S;-0.081
Sep;Coffee;106.00;102.10;102.55 S;-3.10
Dec;Coffee;108.30;104.40;104.90 S;-3.05
Aug;Crude Oil;53.26;51.98;52.74 S;0.27
