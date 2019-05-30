Aug Live Cattle 108.475 104.850 105.050 S -2.800

Oct Live Cattle 108.750 105.500 105.675 S -2.475

Aug Feeder Cattle 143.525 138.350 138.350 S -4.500

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.450 138.225 138.225 S -4.500

Aug Lean Hogs 88.175 85.975 87.875 S 0.075

Oct Lean Hogs 89.425 87.475 88.900 S -0.225

Jul Wheat 515^0 482^0 514^4 S 24^0

Sep Wheat 522^6 490^6 522^2 S 23^4

Jul KC Wheat 479^4 445^2 479^0 S 25^6

Sep KC Wheat 490^6 456^2 490^6 S 26^4

Jul MPS Wheat 564^2 545^2 563^4 S 14^6

Sep MPS Wheat 572^4 554^0 572^0 S 15^2

Jul Corn 436^6 413^2 436^2 S 17^4

Sep Corn 445^4 422^6 445^2 S 17^2

Jul Soybeans 889^4 863^4 889^0 S 17^0

Aug Soybeans 895^6 870^4 895^4 S 17^0

Jul BFP Milk 16.21 16.03 16.18 S 0.11

Aug BFP Milk 16.64 16.45 16.60 S 0.14

Sep BFP Milk 16.95 16.81 16.92 S 0.11

Oct BFP Milk 17.24 17.08 17.19 S 0.11

Nov BFP Milk 17.22 17.10 17.17 S 0.12

Jul Sugar 11.95 11.73 11.76 S -0.11

Oct Sugar 12.33 12.15 12.18 S -0.06

Jun B-Pound 1.2650 1.2590 1.2619 S -0.0016

Jun J-Yen 0.91460 0.91075 0.91390 S -0.00110

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74325 0.74175 0.74210 S 0.00065

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11580 1.11305 1.11495 S -0.00015

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9945 0.9918 0.9942 S 0.0004

Jun US Dollar 98.195 98.000 98.053 S 0.018

Aug Comex Gold 1293.9 1279.2 1292.4 S 6.1

Oct Comex Gold 1299.1 1285.6 1298.3 S 6.1

Sep Comex Silver 14.630 14.420 14.569 S 0.081

Dec Comex Silver 14.730 14.520 14.679 S 0.082

Sep Coffee 105.00 101.70 104.70 S 2.95

Dec Coffee 108.45 105.30 108.15 S 2.85

Aug Crude Oil 59.80 56.49 56.74 S -2.21

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

