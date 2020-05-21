Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;98.325;96.875;98.225 S;0.600

Nov;Feeder Cattle;126.025;125.850;126.025 S;0.025

Jan;Feeder Cattle;129.950;128.325;128.875 S;-0.125

Dec;Lean Hogs;59.425;56.950;59.350 S;2.475

Feb;Lean Hogs;57.450;55.375;57.175 S;1.375

Dec;Wheat;524^0;512^0;516^0 S;2^2

Mar;Wheat;525^0;514^4;518^6 S;3^4

Dec;KC Wheat;460^6;449^2;454^4 S;1^2

Mar;KC Wheat;467^2;456^0;461^6 S;2^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;527^6;516^4;518^0 S;-2^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;538^0;527^2;528^6 S;-3^0

Dec;Corn;320^2;316^2;317^6 S;-1^6

Mar;Corn;325^0;321^2;323^0 S;-1^2

Jan;Soybeans;848^4;833^6;835^0 S;-11^6

Mar;Soybeans;851^4;837^4;838^4 S;-10^6

Nov;BFP Milk;12.22;12.18;12.20 S;-0.09

Dec;BFP Milk;17.89;17.42;17.63 S;-0.11

Jan;BFP Milk;17.30;16.88;17.06 S;-0.01

Feb;BFP Milk;16.73;16.40;16.53 S;-0.09

Mar;BFP Milk;16.55;16.27;16.44 S;-0.10

Mar;Sugar;11.32;10.87;10.98 S;-0.21

May;Sugar;11.27;10.89;11.00 S;-0.16

Dec;B-Pound;1.2250;1.2186;1.2236 S;-0.0006

Dec;J-Yen;0.93035;0.92745;0.92965 S;-0.00075

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.10140;1.09415;1.09605 S;-0.00375

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0374;1.0303;1.0313 S;-0.0066

Dec;Swiss Franc;99.540;99.030;99.403 S;0.270

Dec;US Dollar;1751.7;1715.3;1721.9 S;-27.1

Dec;Comex Gold;1765.3;1731.2;1736.9 S;-25.3

Feb;Comex Gold;17.430;17.430;17.335 S;-0.572

Dec;Comex Silver;18.060;17.260;17.364 S;-0.586

Dec;Coffee;106.75;104.20;104.75 S;-0.90

Mar;Coffee;108.00;105.70;106.30 S;-0.75

Jun;Crude Oil;34.66;33.26;33.92 S;0.51

