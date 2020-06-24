Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;97.850;96.025;96.350 S;-0.850
Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.450;131.800;132.875 S;-0.325
Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.600;133.125;134.175 S;-0.300
Dec;Lean Hogs;46.725;45.850;45.925 S;-0.975
Feb;Lean Hogs;52.450;51.150;51.250 S;-1.250
Dec;Wheat;488^0;480^0;481^2 S;-4^6
Mar;Wheat;492^4;484^4;485^6 S;-5^2
Dec;KC Wheat;437^6;430^6;431^2 S;-3^6
Mar;KC Wheat;446^2;439^0;439^6 S;-3^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;518^4;514^0;516^2 S;1^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;526^6;523^6;524^2 S;0^4
Dec;Corn;329^0;323^6;324^2 S;-0^6
Mar;Corn;332^4;326^4;327^0 S;-2^0
Jan;Soybeans;877^4;870^0;870^6 S;-4^2
Mar;Soybeans;874^2;866^4;867^4 S;-4^4
Nov;BFP Milk;21.02;20.90;21.01 S;0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;22.39;21.56;21.56 S;-0.75
Jan;BFP Milk;20.28;19.55;19.55 S;-0.75
Feb;BFP Milk;18.68;17.96;17.96 S;-0.75
Mar;BFP Milk;17.70;16.98;16.98 S;-0.75
Mar;Sugar;12.05;11.65;11.75 S;-0.04
May;Sugar;12.16;11.75;11.84 S;-0.08
Dec;B-Pound;1.2548;1.2419;1.2428 S;-0.0100
Dec;J-Yen;0.94115;0.93500;0.93620 S;-0.00415
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13470;1.12690;1.12800 S;-0.00530
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0626;1.0566;1.0575 S;-0.0041
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.205;96.500;97.129 S;0.521
Dec;US Dollar;1783.1;1764.5;1765.8 S;-6.3
Dec;Comex Gold;1796.1;1770.6;1775.1 S;-6.9
Feb;Comex Gold;18.255;17.425;17.670 S;-0.393
Dec;Comex Silver;18.425;17.595;17.811 S;-0.428
Dec;Coffee;97.10;96.25;96.65 S;0.40
Mar;Coffee;99.75;97.15;97.80 S;-0.40
Jun;Crude Oil;40.54;37.31;38.01 S ;-2.36
