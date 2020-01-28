Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;121.850;120.625;120.700 S;-0.600

Nov;Feeder Cattle;142.400;141.775;142.050 S;0.150

Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.625;134.975;135.400 S;0.225

Dec;Lean Hogs;67.050;66.150;66.225 S;0.275

Feb;Lean Hogs;72.400;70.875;71.300 S;0.850

Dec;Wheat;576^4;565^4;569^6 S;-2^4

Mar;Wheat;575^0;564^4;568^4 S;-2^6

Dec;KC Wheat;490^2;480^0;482^0 S;-4^4

Mar;KC Wheat;497^4;487^6;489^2 S;-5^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;549^2;540^6;542^2 S;-5^0

Mar;MPS Wheat;558^0;550^4;551^4 S;-5^2

Dec;Corn;387^0;378^4;386^4 S;6^0

Mar;Corn;392^2;384^4;392^0 S;5^2

Jan;Soybeans;898^0;888^4;895^0 S;-2^2

Mar;Soybeans;911^4;902^4;909^0 S;-2^0

Nov;BFP Milk;17.05;17.02;17.04 S;-0.01

Dec;BFP Milk;17.50;17.21;17.39 S;0.11

Jan;BFP Milk;17.83;17.50;17.73 S;0.06

Feb;BFP Milk;17.62;17.37;17.59 S;0.10

Mar;BFP Milk;17.49;17.30;17.49 S;0.07

Mar;Sugar;14.75;14.05;14.54 S;0.33

May;Sugar;14.57;13.98;14.40 S;0.27

Dec;B-Pound;1.3085;1.2994;1.3025 S;-0.0025

Dec;J-Yen;0.92180;0.91805;0.91855 S;-0.00210

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75945;0.75745;0.75930 S;0.00080

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10580;1.10300;1.10490 S;0.00035

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0366;1.0299;1.0310 S;-0.0037

Dec;US Dollar;97.975;97.715;97.835 S;0.028

Dec;Comex Gold;1582.2;1566.1;1569.8 S;-11.1

Feb;Comex Gold;1588.5;1572.2;1575.8 S;-11.5

Dec;Comex Silver;18.115;17.420;17.458 S;-0.611

Mar;Comex Silver;18.195;17.505;17.539 S;-0.608

Dec;Coffee;106.80;104.90;-1.55;-2.45

Mar;Coffee;109.05;107.15;-1.55;-2.40

Jan;Crude Oil;53.92;52.68;53.48 S;0.65

