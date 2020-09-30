 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commodities
0 comments
commodities

Commodities

  • 0

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;113.575;112.100;112.350 S;-0.775

Feeder Cattle;143.450;140.550;141.350 S;-1.575

Feeder Cattle;144.350;140.725;142.050 S;-1.725

Lean Hogs;73.050;72.200;72.800 S;0.425

Lean Hogs;63.550;61.800;63.100 S;1.125

Wheat;587^0;547^0;578^0 S;28^4

Wheat;592^6;554^0;583^6 S;27^2

KC Wheat;515^4;475^0;509^6 S;33^6

KC Wheat;524^4;484^6;518^2 S;32^2

MPS Wheat;547^4;524^2;540^2 S;15^6

MPS Wheat;559^4;537^2;552^6 S;15^4

Corn;382^6;362^0;379^0 S;14^2

Corn;391^6;371^2;388^2 S;14^2

Soybeans;1034^6;987^4;1023^4 S;30^4

Soybeans;1037^6;991^4;1027^2 S;30^2

BFP Milk;19.63;19.24;19.53 S;0.26

BFP Milk;18.77;18.55;18.63 S;0.05

BFP Milk;17.60;17.46;17.53 S;0.05

BFP Milk;16.80;16.73;16.76 S;0.05

BFP Milk;16.43;16.40;16.43 S;0.03

Sugar;13.10;12.83;13.07 S;0.08

Sugar;13.54;13.23;13.51 S;0.09

B-Pound;1.2948;1.2810;1.2904 S;0.0038

J-Yen;0.94955;0.94595;0.94875 S;0.00165

Canada Dollar;1.17735;1.17025;1.17355 S;-0.00205

Euro-Currency;1.0936;1.0840;1.0877 S;-0.0022

Swiss Franc;94.250;93.700;93.927 S;0.000

US Dollar;1899.7;1879.8;1887.5 S;-6.8

Comex Gold;1908.2;1885.8;1895.5 S;-7.7

Comex Gold;24.505;23.235;23.494 S;-0.951

Comex Silver;24.570;23.415;23.627 S;-0.933

Coffee;112.75;109.40;110.95 S;1.40

Coffee;114.40;111.25;112.70 S;1.30

Crude Oil;40.37;38.68;40.22 S;0.93

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News