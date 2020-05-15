Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;99.250;96.575;97.825 S;0.825

Nov;Feeder Cattle;125.425;123.800;124.725 S;0.925

Jan;Feeder Cattle;133.225;130.675;131.075 S;0.025

Dec;Lean Hogs;59.400;57.750;57.875 S;-0.875

Feb;Lean Hogs;58.725;57.575;57.750 S;-1.050

Dec;Wheat;508^0;497^4;500^2 S;-2^0

Mar;Wheat;510^2;500^4;503^0 S;-2^2

Dec;KC Wheat;457^0;450^2;452^2 S;0^4

Mar;KC Wheat;463^0;456^6;458^6 S;0^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;512^4;506^0;506^2 S;-1^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;524^0;517^4;518^0 S;-1^4

Dec;Corn;320^4;316^6;319^2 S;1^6

Mar;Corn;324^2;321^0;323^0 S;1^0

Jan;Soybeans;843^0;836^4;838^4 S;1^4

Mar;Soybeans;845^4;839^0;840^6 S;1^6

Nov;BFP Milk;12.60;12.15;12.24 S;-0.24

Dec;BFP Milk;16.85;16.25;16.85 S;0.75

Jan;BFP Milk;17.55;16.13;16.82 S;-0.19

Feb;BFP Milk;18.03;16.66;16.95 S;-0.72

Mar;BFP Milk;17.89;16.85;16.85 S;-0.75

Mar;Sugar;10.68;10.29;10.38 S;-0.08

May;Sugar;10.76;10.39;10.50 S;-0.06

Dec;B-Pound;1.2241;1.2110;1.2118 S;-0.0084

Dec;J-Yen;0.93615;0.93105;0.93240 S;0.00035

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.08575;1.07950;1.08200 S;0.00305

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0320;1.0271;1.0295 S;0.0025

Dec;Swiss Franc;100.515;100.095;100.434 S;-0.082

Dec;US Dollar;1761.2;1736.8;1756.3 S;13.1

Dec;Comex Gold;1772.8;1748.3;1768.0 S;13.4

Feb;Comex Gold;16.975;16.505;17.046 S;0.814

Dec;Comex Silver;17.150;16.155;17.070 S;0.919

Dec;Coffee;105.00;105.00;104.80 S;-0.10

Mar;Coffee;109.15;106.55;106.85 S;0.15

Jun;Crude Oil;29.92;27.24;29.43 S;2.07

