Aug Live Cattle 127.425 124.750 127.275S 2.550
Oct Live Cattle 128.300 125.450 128.100 S 2.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.825 143.400 147.425 S 4.075
Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 142.375 146.350 S 3.675
Aug Lean Hogs 69.225 67.550 68.625 S 0.075
Oct Lean Hogs 75.650 74.075 74.950 S -0.200
Jul Wheat 555^2 546^6 550^0 S -4^4
Sep Wheat 558^2 550^4 553^6 S -4^0
Jul KC Wheat 479^0 469^4 477^2 S 2^2
Sep KC Wheat 486^6 477^4 485^2 S 2^4
Jul MPS Wheat 550^4 543^2 548^0 S 0^4
Sep MPS Wheat 560^0 554^0 557^4 S 0^4
Jul Corn 387^6 382^6 384^6 S -1^6
Sep Corn 394^2 389^4 391^4 S -1^4
Jul Soybeans 936^2 929^0 932^6 S 2^2
Aug Soybeans 948^0 938^2 944^6 S 3^2
Jul BFP Milk 17.00 16.90 16.97 S 0.05
Aug BFP Milk 17.10 16.94 17.01 S 0.03
Sep BFP Milk 17.26 17.18 17.24 S 0.00
Oct BFP Milk 17.22 17.19 17.20 S -0.01
Nov BFP Milk 17.21 S
Jul Sugar 13.76 13.37 13.73 S 0.42
Oct Sugar 13.81 13.45 13.79 S 0.40
Jun B-Pound 1.3201 1.3088 1.3188 S 0.0083
Jun J-Yen 0.93145 0.92515 0.92555 S -0.00365
Jun Canada Dollar 0.77160 0.77010 0.77150 S 0.00160
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12545 1.12060 1.12405 S 0.00225
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0384 1.0342 1.0373 S 0.0030
Jun US Dollar 96.585 96.230 96.521 P -0.161
Aug Comex Gold 1590.9 1562.3 1568.8 S 15.9
Oct Comex Gold 1595.7 1568.9 1575.1 S 15.8
Sep Comex Silver 18.550 18.045 18.179 S 0.029
Dec Comex Silver 18.640 18.140 18.267 S 0.025
Sep Treasury Bond 158^25 157^22 157^27 S -0^13
Sep Coffee 126.55 121.55 122.15 S -4.20
Dec Coffee 128.80 123.85 124.50 S -4.15
Jul Cotton 70.10 69.29 70.04 S 0.84
Mar Cotton 71.16 70.45 71.09 S 0.71
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7943 1.7442 1.7544 S -0.0025
Aug Heating Oil 2.1030 2.0230 2.0339 S -0.0354
Jul Natural Gas 2.173 2.099 2.135 S 0.017
Aug Crude Oil 64.72 62.81 63.27 S -0.11
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.