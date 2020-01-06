Aug Live Cattle 127.425 124.750 127.275S 2.550

Oct Live Cattle 128.300 125.450 128.100 S 2.425

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.825 143.400 147.425 S 4.075

Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 142.375 146.350 S 3.675

Aug Lean Hogs 69.225 67.550 68.625 S 0.075

Oct Lean Hogs 75.650 74.075 74.950 S -0.200

Jul Wheat 555^2 546^6 550^0 S -4^4

Sep Wheat 558^2 550^4 553^6 S -4^0

Jul KC Wheat 479^0 469^4 477^2 S 2^2

Sep KC Wheat 486^6 477^4 485^2 S 2^4

Jul MPS Wheat 550^4 543^2 548^0 S 0^4

Sep MPS Wheat 560^0 554^0 557^4 S 0^4

Jul Corn 387^6 382^6 384^6 S -1^6

Sep Corn 394^2 389^4 391^4 S -1^4

Jul Soybeans 936^2 929^0 932^6 S 2^2

Aug Soybeans 948^0 938^2 944^6 S 3^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.00 16.90 16.97 S 0.05

Aug BFP Milk 17.10 16.94 17.01 S 0.03

Sep BFP Milk 17.26 17.18 17.24 S 0.00

Oct BFP Milk 17.22 17.19 17.20 S -0.01

Nov BFP Milk 17.21 S

Jul Sugar 13.76 13.37 13.73 S 0.42

Oct Sugar 13.81 13.45 13.79 S 0.40

Jun B-Pound 1.3201 1.3088 1.3188 S 0.0083

Jun J-Yen 0.93145 0.92515 0.92555 S -0.00365

Jun Canada Dollar 0.77160 0.77010 0.77150 S 0.00160

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12545 1.12060 1.12405 S 0.00225

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0384 1.0342 1.0373 S 0.0030

Jun US Dollar 96.585 96.230 96.521 P -0.161

Aug Comex Gold 1590.9 1562.3 1568.8 S 15.9

Oct Comex Gold 1595.7 1568.9 1575.1 S 15.8

Sep Comex Silver 18.550 18.045 18.179 S 0.029

Dec Comex Silver 18.640 18.140 18.267 S 0.025

Sep Treasury Bond 158^25 157^22 157^27 S -0^13

Sep Coffee 126.55 121.55 122.15 S -4.20

Dec Coffee 128.80 123.85 124.50 S -4.15

Jul Cotton 70.10 69.29 70.04 S 0.84

Mar Cotton 71.16 70.45 71.09 S 0.71

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7943 1.7442 1.7544 S -0.0025

Aug Heating Oil 2.1030 2.0230 2.0339 S -0.0354

Jul Natural Gas 2.173 2.099 2.135 S 0.017

Aug Crude Oil 64.72 62.81 63.27 S -0.11

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

