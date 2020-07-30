commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;106.950;105.775;106.750 S;0.700
Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.500;141.425;143.025 S;1.050
Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.675;142.125;144.425 S;1.850
Dec;Lean Hogs;53.125;51.025;51.425 S;-1.650
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.975;48.025;48.325 S;-1.500
Dec;Wheat;534^4;525^0;529^4 S;-3^2
Mar;Wheat;540^0;531^0;536^0 S;-2^4
Dec;KC Wheat;447^0;438^2;440^0 S;-5^6
Mar;KC Wheat;457^0;448^4;450^4 S;-5^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;513^4;508^0;513^0 S;2^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;526^6;522^0;526^2 S;1^4
Dec;Corn;319^2;315^2;315^6 S;0^2
Mar;Corn;329^4;326^0;326^6 S;0^4
Jan;Soybeans;893^4;884^2;891^6 S;0^2
Mar;Soybeans;888^4;879^6;886^6 S;2^2
Nov;BFP Milk;24.54;24.50;24.54 S;0.12
Dec;BFP Milk;21.02;20.13;20.80 S;-0.33
Jan;BFP Milk;19.34;18.26;18.76 S;-0.62
Feb;BFP Milk;18.04;17.56;17.82 S;-0.02
Mar;BFP Milk;16.85;16.52;16.75 S;0.10
Mar;Sugar;12.19;11.89;12.11 S;0.10
May;Sugar;12.79;12.54;12.73 S;0.08
Dec;B-Pound;1.3095;1.2948;1.3091 S;0.0124
Dec;J-Yen;0.95465;0.95020;0.95425 S;0.00190
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.18560;1.17425;1.18475 S;0.00720
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1017;1.0941;1.1007 S;0.0052
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.640;92.960;93.009 S;-0.447
Dec;US Dollar;1965.1;1930.0;1942.3 S;-6.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1976.0;1941.7;1955.2 S;-4.9
Feb;Comex Gold;24.580;23.000;23.362 S;-0.866
Dec;Comex Silver;24.805;23.280;23.626 S;-0.879
Dec;Coffee;117.40;112.20;115.35 S;3.75
Mar;Coffee;120.20;115.00;118.25 S;3.75
Jun;Crude Oil;41.39;38.72;39.92 S;-1.15
