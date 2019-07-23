Aug;Live Cattle;110.000;108.900;109.875 S;0.725

Oct;Live Cattle;114.400;113.625;114.250 S;0.450

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.900;141.550;142.675 S;0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.350;140.925;142.200 S;0.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;81.875;79.500;81.800 S;2.600

Oct;Lean Hogs;79.725;77.525;79.675 S;2.650

Jul;Wheat;493^4;483^2;487^2 S;0^0

Sep;Wheat;505^0;495^0;498^2 S;-0^6

Jul;KC Wheat;435^4;426^4;431^4 S;2^2

Sep;KC Wheat;453^6;445^4;449^2 S;0^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;527^2;520^2;520^4 S;-0^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;541^0;534^6;535^0 S;0^0

Jul;Corn;426^4;418^2;425^4 S;3^2

Sep;Corn;432^6;424^0;431^4 S;4^6

Jul;Soybeans;892^4;881^0;885^6 S;-2^4

Aug;Soybeans;898^0;887^0;891^4 S;-2^4

Jul;BFP Milk;17.73;17.63;17.66 S;-0.06

Aug;BFP Milk;18.02;17.88;17.98 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;17.97;17.86;17.93 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;17.75;17.65;17.72 S;-0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;17.31;17.20;17.30 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;11.99;11.39;11.98 S;0.42

Oct;Sugar;11.99;11.39;11.98 S;0.42

Jun;B-Pound;1.2514;1.2448;1.2473 S;-0.0046

Jun;J-Yen;0.93110;0.92705;0.92735 S;-0.00330

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76335;0.76150;0.76295 S;-0.00155

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12590;1.11945;1.11990 S;-0.00630

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0232;1.0193;1.0198 S;-0.0041

Jun;US Dollar;97.460;96.985;97.418 S;0.485

Aug;Comex Gold;1437.0;1421.1;1428.2 S;-9.7

Oct;Comex Gold;1444.0;1427.5;1434.5 S;-9.8

Sep;Comex Silver;16.575;16.205;16.476 S;0.014

Dec;Comex Silver;16.690;16.320;16.597 S;0.019

Sep;Coffee;109.50;106.05;106.15 S;-2.80

Dec;Coffee;113.15;109.75;109.85 S;-2.80

Aug;Crude Oil;57.54;55.82;56.85 S;0.85

