Aug Live Cattle 124.900 123.000 123.950 S 1.200
Oct Live Cattle 117.475 116.800 117.000 S -0.650
Aug Feeder Cattle 157.750 156.450 157.025 S -0.575
Oct Feeder Cattle 157.750 156.450 157.025 S -0.575
Aug Lean Hogs 88.000 84.600 86.975 S 0.525
Oct Lean Hogs 97.325 93.525 96.450 S 1.300
Jul Wheat 461^6 455^4 458^0 S -1^4
Sep Wheat 464^6 460^0 461^4 S -2^4
Jul KC Wheat 430^0 424^4 426^2 S -1^2
Sep KC Wheat 436^2 431^4 432^6 S -2^2
Jul MPS Wheat 533^4 523^0 530^2 S 7^2
Sep MPS Wheat 541^2 531^0 537^0 S 5^6
Jul Corn 362^6 360^0 361^6 S 1^6
Sep Corn 371^6 368^6 370^6 S 2^2
Jul Soybeans 903^6 897^2 902^0 S 3^2
Aug Soybeans 917^0 910^2 915^2 S 3^4
Jul BFP Milk 15.96 15.84 15.92 S 0.01
Aug BFP Milk 15.99 15.92 15.96 S -0.01
Sep BFP Milk 16.23 16.20 16.20 S 0.02
Oct BFP Milk 16.43 16.40 16.40 S 0.01
Nov BFP Milk 16.60 16.54 16.58 S -0.04
Jul Sugar 12.83 12.70 12.81 S 0.03
Oct Sugar 12.99 12.84 12.98 S 0.08
Jun B-Pound 1.3165 1.3093 1.3128 S 0.0048
Jun J-Yen 0.90695 0.90335 0.90585 S 0.00075
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75400 0.75150 0.75330 S 0.00030
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13600 1.12935 1.13355 S 0.00035
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0075 1.0030 1.0038 S -0.0033
Jun US Dollar 96.840 96.405 96.558 S -0.076
Aug Comex Gold 1314.7 1304.7 1313.9 S 3.7
Oct Comex Gold 1320.7 1311.0 1319.9 S 4.0
Sep Comex Silver 15.355 15.210 15.336 S -0.014
Dec Comex Silver 15.445 15.315 15.430 S -0.018
Sep Coffee 96.95 95.60 96.75 S 0.65
Dec Coffee 99.35 98.05 99.20 S 0.70
Aug Crude Oil 64.71 64.01 64.65 S 0.51
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
