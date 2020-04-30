commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;86.850;83.525;85.950 S;1.675
Nov;Feeder Cattle;119.300;118.950;119.175 S;-0.375
Jan;Feeder Cattle;118.300;116.850;117.100 S;-1.450
Dec;Lean Hogs;59.475;57.400;59.125 S;2.850
Feb;Lean Hogs;59.250;55.025;58.950 S;3.425
Dec;Wheat;527^4;511^0;529^6 S;10^2
Mar;Wheat;525^2;506^6;524^2 S;7^6
Dec;KC Wheat;481^4;461^6;482^2 S;14^4
Mar;KC Wheat;489^2;469^6;488^0 S;11^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;500^2;491^6;500^4 S;8^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;518^2;504^0;515^4 S;8^0
Dec;Corn;313^0;303^4;311^4 S;7^0
Mar;Corn;322^2;312^4;320^0 S;5^4
Jan;Soybeans;851^0;833^6;850^2 S;18^4
Mar;Soybeans;856^0;838^2;855^2 S;17^6
Nov;BFP Milk;11.59;11.33;11.37 S;-0.23
Dec;BFP Milk;12.65;12.39;12.44 S;-0.23
Jan;BFP Milk;13.76;13.58;13.63 S;-0.21
Feb;BFP Milk;14.59;14.49;14.53 S;-0.17
Mar;BFP Milk;15.27;15.22;15.27 S;-0.04
Mar;Sugar;10.16;9.96;10.39 S;0.63
May;Sugar;10.44;10.04;10.37 S;0.45
Dec;B-Pound;1.2647;1.2432;1.2602 S;0.0149
Dec;J-Yen;0.94035;0.93100;0.93330 S;-0.00770
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.09825;1.08415;1.09620 S;0.00860
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0388;1.0259;1.0367 S;0.0106
Dec;Swiss Franc;99.800;98.830;99.644 P;-0.629
Dec;US Dollar;1737.0;1687.5;1694.2 S;-18.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1742.7;1694.1;1701.0 S;-17.8
Feb;Comex Gold;15.775;14.795;14.898 S;-0.115
Dec;Comex Silver;15.940;14.850;14.973 S;-0.210
Mar;Comex Silver;15.885;15.355;15.526 S;0.052
Dec;Coffee;104.10;102.65;104.65 S;1.00
Mar;Jun;Crude Oil;19.37;15.45;18.84 S;3.58
Coffee;107.45;103.80;106.30 S;1.00
