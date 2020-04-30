Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;86.850;83.525;85.950 S;1.675

Nov;Feeder Cattle;119.300;118.950;119.175 S;-0.375

Jan;Feeder Cattle;118.300;116.850;117.100 S;-1.450

Dec;Lean Hogs;59.475;57.400;59.125 S;2.850

Feb;Lean Hogs;59.250;55.025;58.950 S;3.425

Dec;Wheat;527^4;511^0;529^6 S;10^2

Mar;Wheat;525^2;506^6;524^2 S;7^6

Dec;KC Wheat;481^4;461^6;482^2 S;14^4

Mar;KC Wheat;489^2;469^6;488^0 S;11^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;500^2;491^6;500^4 S;8^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;518^2;504^0;515^4 S;8^0

Dec;Corn;313^0;303^4;311^4 S;7^0

Mar;Corn;322^2;312^4;320^0 S;5^4

Jan;Soybeans;851^0;833^6;850^2 S;18^4

Mar;Soybeans;856^0;838^2;855^2 S;17^6

Nov;BFP Milk;11.59;11.33;11.37 S;-0.23

Dec;BFP Milk;12.65;12.39;12.44 S;-0.23

Jan;BFP Milk;13.76;13.58;13.63 S;-0.21

Feb;BFP Milk;14.59;14.49;14.53 S;-0.17

Mar;BFP Milk;15.27;15.22;15.27 S;-0.04

Mar;Sugar;10.16;9.96;10.39 S;0.63

May;Sugar;10.44;10.04;10.37 S;0.45

Dec;B-Pound;1.2647;1.2432;1.2602 S;0.0149

Dec;J-Yen;0.94035;0.93100;0.93330 S;-0.00770

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.09825;1.08415;1.09620 S;0.00860

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0388;1.0259;1.0367 S;0.0106

Dec;Swiss Franc;99.800;98.830;99.644 P;-0.629

Dec;US Dollar;1737.0;1687.5;1694.2 S;-18.4

Dec;Comex Gold;1742.7;1694.1;1701.0 S;-17.8

Feb;Comex Gold;15.775;14.795;14.898 S;-0.115

Dec;Comex Silver;15.940;14.850;14.973 S;-0.210

Mar;Comex Silver;15.885;15.355;15.526 S;0.052

Dec;Coffee;104.10;102.65;104.65 S;1.00

Mar;Jun;Crude Oil;19.37;15.45;18.84 S;3.58

Coffee;107.45;103.80;106.30 S;1.00

