Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.725;116.325;116.650 S;-0.925

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.800;142.025;142.125 S;-0.625

Oct;Feeder Cattle;150.875;149.175;149.525 S;-0.275

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.750;84.875;86.675 S;0.025

Oct;Lean Hogs;95.200;92.800;94.800 S;-0.525

Jul;Wheat;471^6;466^4;469^4 S;0^2

Sep;Wheat;476^6;471^6;475^0 S;0^4

Jul;KC Wheat;446^0;441^0;444^4 S;1^4

Sep;KC Wheat;453^2;448^6;452^2 S;1^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;568^4;563^2;567^2 P;1^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;567^4;563^2;566^4 P;0^6

Jul;Corn;377^0;372^0;373^6 S;-3^6

Sep;Corn;386^4;381^4;383^4 S;-4^0

Jul;Soybeans;900^6;886^0;887^4 S;-12^6

Aug;Soybeans;914^0;899^4;901^0 S;-12^4

Jul;BFP Milk;15.74;15.58;15.69 S;0.07

Aug;BFP Milk;15.52;15.38;15.48 S;0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;15.71;15.59;15.65 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;16.05;15.94;15.99 S;0.00

Nov;BFP Milk;16.25;16.19;16.24 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.73;12.49;12.58 S;-0.01

Oct;Sugar;12.85;12.63;12.69 S;-0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.3302;1.3220;1.3275 P;0.0012

Jun;J-Yen;0.91300;0.90905;0.91075 P;0.00075

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74915;0.74740;0.75050 P;-0.00175

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13640;1.13200;1.13580 P;-0.00230

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0175;1.0113;1.0144 P;-0.0015

Jun;US Dollar;96.490;96.190;96.225 P;0.135

Aug;Comex Gold;1325.2;1314.4;1316.9 S;-5.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1331.0;1320.9;1323.0 S;-5.9

Sep;Comex Silver;15.475;15.270;15.298 S;-0.139

Dec;Comex Silver;15.570;15.360;15.392 S;-0.142

Sep;Coffee;98.95;96.00;96.45 S;-1.50

Dec;Coffee;101.60;98.75;99.20 S;-1.45

Aug;Crude Oil;60.35;59.01;60.10 P;-0.61

