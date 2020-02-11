Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;118.675;117.075;117.175 S;-1.500
Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.900;134.525;134.675 S;-1.025
Jan;Feeder Cattle;138.450;136.525;136.725 S;-0.800
Dec;Lean Hogs;56.325;55.600;56.125 S;-0.075
Feb;Lean Hogs;65.275;63.800;64.225 S;-0.850
Dec;Wheat;551^6;539^0;542^0 S;-10^0
Mar;Wheat;552^2;541^0;544^0 S;-7^4
Dec;KC Wheat;474^0;465^4;468^2 S;-4^2
Mar;KC Wheat;480^4;472^0;474^2 S;-4^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;534^6;530^0;531^2 S;-2^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;544^4;540^0;541^0 S;-2^4
Dec;Corn;382^0;378^0;379^6 S;-2^0
Mar;Corn;386^6;382^6;384^2 S;-2^2
Jan;Soybeans;889^0;878^0;884^6 S;0^4
Mar;Soybeans;901^2;890^6;897^2 S;0^0
Nov;BFP Milk;17.06;17.02;17.04 S;0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;17.30;17.14;17.21 S;-0.05
Jan;BFP Milk;17.42;17.26;17.34 S;-0.08
Feb;BFP Milk;17.40;17.26;17.35 S;-0.04
Mar;BFP Milk;17.57;17.44;17.51 S;-0.01
Mar;Sugar;15.46;14.99;15.41 S;0.37
May;Sugar;15.10;14.71;15.04 S;0.30
Dec;B-Pound;1.2980;1.2905;1.2975 S;0.0038
Dec;J-Yen;0.91305;0.91090;0.91280 S;-0.00065
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75285;0.75070;0.75225 S;0.00140
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.09475;1.09135;1.09445 S;0.00035
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0280;1.0237;1.0275 S;0.0015
Dec;US Dollar;98.855;98.585;98.594 S;-0.089
Dec;Comex Gold;1571.1;1561.9;1565.6 S;-8.1
Feb;Comex Gold;1577.5;1565.2;1570.1 S;-8.0
Dec;Comex Silver;17.800;17.550;17.597 S;-0.160
Mar;Comex Silver;17.880;17.630;17.677 S;-0.163
Dec;Coffee;101.20;99.50;100.50 S;0.20
Mar;Coffee;103.15;101.55;102.55 S;0.45
Mar;Crude Oil;50.69;49.58;49.94 S;0.25
