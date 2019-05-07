Aug Live Cattle 109.525 108.550 109.075 S 0.675

Oct Live Cattle 110.125 109.000 109.450 S 0.575

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.600 145.400 146.475 S 0.925

Oct Feeder Cattle 146.450 144.200 145.600 S 1.250

Aug Lean Hogs 91.350 85.375 89.250 S -0.500

Oct Lean Hogs 94.675 88.175 92.125 S -0.550

Jul Wheat 432^,0 422^,6 430^,4 S 2^,4

Sep Wheat 442^,2 431^,2 439^,4 S 2^,2

Jul KC Wheat 395^,4 395^,4 394^,6 S 0^,4

Sep KC Wheat 406^,6 397^,2 404^,0 S 1^,0

Jul MPS Wheat 507^,0 496^,0 508^,4 S 9^,4

Sep MPS Wheat 522^,0 510^,0 521^,6 S 7^,4

Jul Corn 359^,2 355^,0 358^,0 S 2^,2

Sep Corn 368^,2 363^,0 366^,4 S 2^,2

Jul Soybeans 821^,6 815^,0 817^,6 S 0^,2

Aug Soybeans 836^,2 827^,0 830^,6 S 0^,4

Jul BFP Milk 16.66 16.50 16.55 S -0.07

Aug BFP Milk 16.76 16.65 16.69 S -0.11

Sep BFP Milk 17.07 16.98 16.99 S -0.10

Oct BFP Milk 17.22 17.11 17.18 S -0.06

Nov BFP Milk 17.14 17.06 17.14 S -0.01

Jul Sugar 12.06 11.85 11.95 S 0.07

Oct Sugar 12.37 12.18 12.28 S 0.06

Jun B-Pound 1.3160 1.3066 1.3091 S -0.0037

Jun J-Yen 0.91055 0.90500 0.90980 S 0.00520

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74490 0.74360 0.74410 S -0.00235

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12565 1.12045 1.12200 S -0.00235

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9879 0.9816 0.9845 S -0.0022

Jun US Dollar 97.510 97.135 97.399 S 0.131

Aug Comex Gold 1293.1 1285.1 1291.6 S 1.8

Oct Comex Gold 1299.1 1291.6 1297.6 S 1.8

Sep Comex Silver 14.955 14.810 14.926 S -0.001

Dec Comex Silver 15.020 14.895 15.009 S -0.001

Sep Coffee 90.20 87.60 88.00 S -2.15

Dec Coffee 92.55 90.05 90.40 S -2.15

Aug Crude Oil 62.59 60.77 61.51 S -0.86

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments