Aug;Live Cattle;100.925;99.250;99.250 S;-4.500

Oct;Live Cattle;106.225;103.950;103.950 S;-4.500

Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.225;127.325;127.550 S;-6.200

Oct;Feeder Cattle;134.225;127.650;127.725 S;-6.675

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.500;64.075;64.575 S;-2.500

Oct;Lean Hogs;66.400;62.225;63.025 S;-0.750

Jul;Wheat;478^6;465^4;472^0 S;0^2

Sep;Wheat;481^6;469^4;475^6 S;-0^4

Jul;KC Wheat;396^2;382^6;383^4 S;-8^6

Sep;KC Wheat;413^2;399^6;400^4 S;-8^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;511^4;502^0;503^2 S;-6^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;525^0;514^4;516^4 S;-5^4

Jul;Corn;379^0;365^4;366^0 S;-19^2

Sep;Corn;388^0;376^0;376^4 S;-16^2

Jul;Soybeans;872^0;871^2;872^0 S;10^4

Aug;Soybeans;883^6;863^2;876^2 S;9^4

Jul;BFP Milk;17.60;17.54;17.60 S;-0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;17.77;17.71;17.73 S;-0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;17.76;17.70;17.72 S;-0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;17.42;17.37;17.39 S;-0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.96;16.99 S;-0.10

Jul;Sugar;11.83;11.50;11.72 S;0.16

Oct;Sugar;11.83;11.50;11.72 S;0.16

Jun;B-Pound;1.2116;1.2060;1.2073 S;-0.0023

Jun;J-Yen;0.95415;0.93705;0.93970 S;-0.01290

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75940;0.75350;0.75755 S;0.00125

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12590;1.11995;1.12045 S;-0.00505

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0384;1.0269;1.0277 S;-0.0083

Jun;US Dollar;97.690;97.125;97.631 S;0.477

Aug;Comex Gold;1539.5;1483.0;1507.9 S;-5.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1546.1;1488.9;1514.1 S;-5.5

Sep;Comex Silver;17.625;16.650;17.125 S;-0.133

Dec;Comex Silver;17.730;16.800;17.246 S;-0.143

Sep;Coffee;99.95;96.75;99.70 S;2.40

Dec;Coffee;103.50;100.35;103.30 S;2.35

Aug;Crude Oil;57.40;54.13;57.10 S;1.87

