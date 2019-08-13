Aug;Live Cattle;100.925;99.250;99.250 S;-4.500
Oct;Live Cattle;106.225;103.950;103.950 S;-4.500
Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.225;127.325;127.550 S;-6.200
Oct;Feeder Cattle;134.225;127.650;127.725 S;-6.675
Aug;Lean Hogs;68.500;64.075;64.575 S;-2.500
Oct;Lean Hogs;66.400;62.225;63.025 S;-0.750
Jul;Wheat;478^6;465^4;472^0 S;0^2
Sep;Wheat;481^6;469^4;475^6 S;-0^4
Jul;KC Wheat;396^2;382^6;383^4 S;-8^6
Sep;KC Wheat;413^2;399^6;400^4 S;-8^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;511^4;502^0;503^2 S;-6^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;525^0;514^4;516^4 S;-5^4
Jul;Corn;379^0;365^4;366^0 S;-19^2
Sep;Corn;388^0;376^0;376^4 S;-16^2
Jul;Soybeans;872^0;871^2;872^0 S;10^4
Aug;Soybeans;883^6;863^2;876^2 S;9^4
Jul;BFP Milk;17.60;17.54;17.60 S;-0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;17.77;17.71;17.73 S;-0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;17.76;17.70;17.72 S;-0.08
Oct;BFP Milk;17.42;17.37;17.39 S;-0.06
Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.96;16.99 S;-0.10
Jul;Sugar;11.83;11.50;11.72 S;0.16
Oct;Sugar;11.83;11.50;11.72 S;0.16
Jun;B-Pound;1.2116;1.2060;1.2073 S;-0.0023
Jun;J-Yen;0.95415;0.93705;0.93970 S;-0.01290
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75940;0.75350;0.75755 S;0.00125
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12590;1.11995;1.12045 S;-0.00505
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0384;1.0269;1.0277 S;-0.0083
Jun;US Dollar;97.690;97.125;97.631 S;0.477
Aug;Comex Gold;1539.5;1483.0;1507.9 S;-5.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1546.1;1488.9;1514.1 S;-5.5
Sep;Comex Silver;17.625;16.650;17.125 S;-0.133
Dec;Comex Silver;17.730;16.800;17.246 S;-0.143
Sep;Coffee;99.95;96.75;99.70 S;2.40
Dec;Coffee;103.50;100.35;103.30 S;2.35
Aug;Crude Oil;57.40;54.13;57.10 S;1.87
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.