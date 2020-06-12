Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;97.075;95.150;95.325 S;-1.125
Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.500;130.650;131.100 S;-1.075
Jan;Feeder Cattle;134.750;132.075;132.475 S;-0.775
Dec;Lean Hogs;48.225;47.825;48.050 S;0.075
Feb;Lean Hogs;53.200;51.550;51.675 S;-0.450
Dec;Wheat;504^6;495^2;502^0 S;2^6
Mar;Wheat;510^4;501^6;507^6 S;2^0
Dec;KC Wheat;453^6;445^0;448^4 S;1^4
Mar;KC Wheat;462^4;454^0;457^0 S;1^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;518^0;512^0;513^2 S;0^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;530^2;524^4;525^2 S;-0^6
Dec;Corn;333^0;328^2;330^0 S;0^2
Mar;Corn;337^6;333^4;334^4 S;-0^4
Jan;Soybeans;873^0;863^4;871^2 S;5^2
Mar;Soybeans;875^2;866^0;872^4 S;4^4
Nov;BFP Milk;20.50;20.22;20.42 S;-0.03
Dec;BFP Milk;18.91;18.35;18.54 S;-0.36
Jan;BFP Milk;17.30;16.92;17.03 S;-0.39
Feb;BFP Milk;16.81;16.59;16.62 S;-0.34
Mar;BFP Milk;16.66;16.40;16.47 S;-0.28
Mar;Sugar;12.09;11.60;11.87 S;-0.07
May;Sugar;12.24;11.77;12.04 S;-0.06
Dec;B-Pound;1.2653;1.2475;1.2489 S;-0.0042
Dec;J-Yen;0.93820;0.92980;0.93075 S;-0.00490
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13405;1.12125;1.12310 S;-0.00380
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0597;1.0468;1.0477 S;-0.0101
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.455;96.505;97.305 S;0.336
Dec;US Dollar;1743.0;1724.9;1729.3 S;-2.0
Dec;Comex Gold;1753.0;1728.2;1737.3 S;-1.9
Feb;Comex Gold;17.870;17.470;17.482 S;-0.314
Dec;Comex Silver;18.030;17.625;17.642 S;-0.321
Dec;Coffee;97.80;94.90;95.20 S;-0.80
Mar;Coffee;99.45;96.70;97.00 S;-0.70
Jun;Crude Oil;36.99;34.48;36.26 S;0.19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!