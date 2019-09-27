Aug;Live Cattle;110.750;108.850;110.575 S;1.825
Oct;Live Cattle;116.275;115.050;116.200 S;1.200
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.700;141.475;141.500 P;-0.075
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.325;141.325;142.975 S;1.525
Aug;Lean Hogs;71.750;68.775;69.850 S;-0.525
Oct;Lean Hogs;77.550;74.775;75.800 S;-1.000
Jul;Wheat;490^4;482^4;487^2 S;3^0
Sep;Wheat;497^0;488^6;493^6 S;3^4
Jul;KC Wheat;412^4;407^0;407^4 S;-0^6
Sep;KC Wheat;425^2;420^2;420^6 S;-0^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;554^6;546^4;548^6 P;-1^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;567^2;560^0;562^0 P;-1^4
Jul;Corn;373^0;369^6;371^4 S;-1^0
Sep;Corn;384^6;382^0;383^6 S;-1^0
Jul;Soybeans;889^2;881^4;883^0 S;-5^4
Aug;Soybeans;903^4;895^6;897^4 S;-5^2
Jul;BFP Milk;18.28;18.24;18.28 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;18.25;17.78;18.15 S;0.27
Sep;BFP Milk;18.25;17.88;18.14 S;0.20
Oct;BFP Milk;17.61;17.30;17.47 S;0.11
Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.67;16.78 S;0.06
Jul;Sugar;11.74;11.40;11.53 S;-0.10
Oct;Sugar;11.74;11.40;11.53 S;-0.10
Jun;B-Pound;1.2372;1.2306;1.2365 P;-0.0039
Jun;J-Yen;0.93360;0.92900;0.93260 P;-0.00105
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75540;0.75555 P;-0.00015
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10200;1.09660;1.09920 P;0.00075
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0166;1.0115;1.0136 P;0.0025
Jun;US Dollar;98.955;98.630;98.765 P;0.020
Aug;Comex Gold;1514.4;1493.3;1506.4 S;-10.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1520.5;1500.5;1513.1 S;-11.5
Sep;Comex Silver;17.960;17.345;17.652 S;-0.322
Dec;Comex Silver;18.065;17.490;17.787 S;-0.312
Sep;Coffee;105.40;103.90;104.45 S;0.10
Dec;Coffee;107.65;106.15;106.70 S;0.10
Aug;Crude Oil;56.61;54.64;55.79 S;-0.56
