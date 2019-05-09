Aug Live Cattle 108.000 106.650 107.600 S 0.200
Oct Live Cattle 107.900 106.650 107.650 S 0.000
Aug Feeder Cattle 145.850 143.500 145.275 S 0.425
Oct Feeder Cattle 144.850 142.650 144.475 S 0.600
Aug Lean Hogs 90.200 85.975 90.000 S 1.450
Oct Lean Hogs 91.225 87.850 90.975 S 0.225
Jul Wheat 425^4 424^2 421^6 S -9^4
Sep Wheat 438^0 428^0 429^4 S -9^4
Jul KC Wheat 394^4 394^4 390^0 S -4^2
Sep KC Wheat 403^0 395^2 397^6 S -5^6
Jul MPS Wheat 513^0 510^0 510^0 S 1^6
Sep MPS Wheat 522^6 513^4 517^2 S -3^2
Jul Corn 350^0 344^0 344^4 S -10^6
Sep Corn 363^0 352^4 353^2 S -11^0
Jul Soybeans 810^4 795^2 800^2 S -14^0
Aug Soybeans 826^4 806^4 812^6 S -14^4
Jul BFP Milk 16.45 16.30 16.35 S -0.06
Aug BFP Milk 16.54 16.38 16.40 S -0.06
Sep BFP Milk 16.81 16.67 16.68 S -0.12
Oct BFP Milk 16.97 16.86 16.88 S -0.13
Nov BFP Milk 16.93 16.80 16.81 S -0.16
Jul Sugar 11.91 11.65 11.78 S 0.13
Oct Sugar 12.27 12.01 12.12 S 0.10
Jun B-Pound 1.3060 1.2992 1.3048 S 0.0000
Jun J-Yen 0.91610 0.91090 0.91430 S 0.00290
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74510 0.74270 0.74495 S 0.00085
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12860 1.12075 1.12590 S 0.00215
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9912 0.9828 0.9888 S 0.0046
Jun US Dollar 97.490 97.010 97.164 S -0.143
Aug Comex Gold 1295.1 1286.4 1291.2 S 3.3
Oct Comex Gold 1300.0 1293.5 1297.2 S 3.9
Sep Comex Silver 14.875 14.705 14.773 S -0.102
Dec Comex Silver 14.940 14.790 14.853 S -0.099
Sep Coffee 91.30 88.25 90.85 S 2.30
Dec Coffee 93.60 90.60 93.10 S 2.25
Aug Crude Oil 62.32 61.05 61.81 S -0.51
