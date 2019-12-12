Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;125.550;124.650;125.100 S;-0.225

Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.025;141.775;142.550 S;-0.225

Jan;Feeder Cattle;143.650;142.600;143.450 S;-0.225

Dec;Lean Hogs;61.050;60.500;61.000 S;0.300

Feb;Lean Hogs;69.175;67.200;68.650 S;0.925

Dec;Wheat;544^0;528^6;539^2 S;8^4

Mar;Wheat;534^2;516^2;530^2 S;11^0

Dec;KC Wheat;416^0;416^0;427^4 S;12^0

Mar;KC Wheat;446^4;428^0;442^6 S;12^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;500^4;500^4;500^4 S;0^0

Mar;MPS Wheat;528^4;517^0;523^0 S;4^6

Dec;Corn;368^6;358^2;367^0 S;9^2

Mar;Corn;380^2;371^2;377^6 S;6^4

Jan;Soybeans;901^6;888^2;898^2 S;4^6

Mar;Soybeans;916^0;902^4;912^4 S;4^4

Nov;BFP Milk;19.47;19.41;19.43 S;0.06

Dec;BFP Milk;18.30;18.03;18.24 S;0.06

Jan;BFP Milk;17.67;17.41;17.67 S;0.11

Feb;BFP Milk;17.23;17.03;17.22 S;0.09

Mar;BFP Milk;17.05;16.91;17.03 S;0.04

Mar;Sugar;13.55;13.34;13.52 S;0.10

May;Sugar;13.59;13.42;13.58 S;0.08

Dec;B-Pound;1.3231;1.3051;1.3139 S;-0.0051

Dec;J-Yen;0.92215;0.91370;0.91475 S;-0.00705

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76020;0.75835;0.75900 S;-0.00090

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11560;1.11040;1.11150 S;-0.00200

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0196;1.0127;1.0145 S;-0.0039

Dec;US Dollar;97.520;97.030;97.384 S;0.274

Dec;Comex Gold;1483.9;1463.7;1466.7 S;-0.9

Feb;Comex Gold;1491.6;1468.2;1472.3 S;-1.0

Dec;Comex Silver;17.015;16.740;16.845 S;0.091

Mar;Comex Silver;17.185;16.820;16.949 S;0.161

Dec;Coffee;137.00;134.85;135.90 S;2.05

Mar;Coffee;139.00;135.00;137.25 S;2.05

Jan;Crude Oil;59.72;58.75;59.18 S;0.60

