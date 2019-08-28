Aug;Live Cattle;100.150;99.100;99.200 S;-0.575
Oct;Live Cattle;105.150;104.000;104.075 S;-0.725
Aug;Feeder Cattle;133.600;131.500;131.625 S;-0.875
Oct;Feeder Cattle;139.350;138.350;138.750 S;0.200
Aug;Lean Hogs;63.900;60.675;63.700 S;0.800
Oct;Lean Hogs;71.425;68.125;71.225 S;1.125
Jul;Wheat;475^0;465^6;472^2 S;-1^4
Sep;Wheat;478^2;468^6;475^2 S;-1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;393^6;385^6;392^2 S;-0^4
Sep;KC Wheat;406^0;397^6;404^2 S;-0^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;496^2;486^4;487^4 S;-6^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;513^0;505^2;505^4 S;-5^4
Jul;Corn;365^4;355^2;362^6 S;5^6
Sep;Corn;373^6;364^2;371^0 S;4^6
Jul;Soybeans;854^6;839^4;852^6 S;6^4
Aug;Soybeans;867^6;852^4;865^6 S;6^4
Jul;BFP Milk;17.60;17.58;17.60 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;17.51;17.26;17.47 S;0.16
Sep;BFP Milk;17.57;17.41;17.53 S;0.09
Oct;BFP Milk;17.40;17.27;17.39 S;0.05
Nov;BFP Milk;16.98;16.91;16.98 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;11.46;11.09;11.37 S;0.13
Oct;Sugar;11.46;11.09;11.37 S;0.13
Jun;B-Pound;1.2301;1.2165;1.2305 P;-0.0074
Jun;J-Yen;0.94775;0.94430;0.94670 P;-0.00225
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75400;0.75220;0.75360 P;-0.00050
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11140;1.10890;1.11100 P;-0.00135
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0220;1.0192;1.0212 P;-0.0008
Jun;US Dollar;98.150;97.920;97.907 P;0.203
Aug;Comex Gold;1550.2;1535.6;1542.8 S;-0.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1556.6;1541.4;1549.1 S;-0.4
Sep;Comex Silver;18.620;18.170;18.456 S;0.172
Dec;Comex Silver;18.730;18.300;18.577 S;0.174
Sep;Coffee;98.15;95.95;97.55 S;0.40
Dec;Coffee;101.65;99.50;101.05 S;0.30
Aug;Crude Oil;56.51;55.15;55.60 S;0.81
