Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;110.325;109.525;109.875 S;0.000
Feeder Cattle;143.450;142.725;143.225 S;0.500
Feeder Cattle;145.925;144.050;145.600 S;1.200
Lean Hogs;53.550;51.275;51.425 S;-2.100
Lean Hogs;55.075;53.025;53.175 S;-1.775
Wheat;517^4;503^0;507^4 S;-9^0
Wheat;526^4;512^6;517^4 S;-8^6
KC Wheat;437^0;426^2;430^0 S;-7^2
KC Wheat;448^2;437^4;441^4 S;-7^0
MPS Wheat;509^0;502^6;507^0 S;2^0
MPS Wheat;523^2;516^6;521^0 S;1^0
Corn;332^0;325^6;327^0 S;-4^0
Corn;346^0;340^4;341^6 S;-3^0
Soybeans;914^6;908^0;912^0 S;-0^4
Soybeans;917^0;910^0;913^6 S;-1^4
BFP Milk;19.87;19.83;19.84 S;-0.01
BFP Milk;16.68;15.90;16.00 S;-0.42
BFP Milk;17.32;16.80;16.92 S;-0.17
BFP Milk;17.17;16.77;16.91 S;-0.07
BFP Milk;16.61;16.38;16.47 S;-0.05
Sugar;13.12;12.74;12.89 S;-0.17
Sugar;13.66;13.30;13.44 S;-0.18
B-Pound;1.3247;1.3104;1.3246 S;0.0140
J-Yen;0.95020;0.94325;0.94900 S;0.00555
Canada Dollar;1.19730;1.18750;1.19450 S;0.00660
Euro-Currency;1.1108;1.1036;1.1083 S;0.0037
Swiss Franc;92.820;92.110;92.259 S;-0.557
US Dollar;2002.8;1972.1;1999.4 S;14.1
Comex Gold;2016.6;1977.1;2004.8 S;14.6
Comex Gold;28.605;27.190;28.075 S;0.398
Comex Silver;28.775;27.360;28.243 S;0.406
Coffee;119.75;115.65;119.30 S;3.75
Coffee;121.60;117.45;121.05 S;3.60
Crude Oil;42.99;42.11;42.89 S;-0.29
