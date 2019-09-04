Aug;Live Cattle;104.475;103.525;103.575 S;-0.750
Oct;Live Cattle;109.650;108.775;109.300 S;0.100
Aug;Feeder Cattle;135.900;134.175;135.550 S;1.400
Oct;Feeder Cattle;132.250;130.775;132.075 S;1.050
Aug;Lean Hogs;66.300;64.250;65.225 S;-0.600
Oct;Lean Hogs;73.775;71.550;73.025 S;-0.275
Jul;Wheat;459^0;448^4;456^2 S;9^0
Sep;Wheat;465^0;454^0;460^6 S;7^2
Jul;KC Wheat;370^2;367^4;374^0 S;12^0
Sep;KC Wheat;388^6;383^0;384^4 S;2^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;474^6;469^0;476^4 S;10^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;496^0;487^0;494^0 S;7^0
Jul;Corn;351^0;344^4;346^0 S;-3^6
Sep;Corn;363^0;356^4;358^4 S;-2^4
Jul;Soybeans;863^6;852^4;862^4 S;6^0
Aug;Soybeans;879^4;864^2;875^4 S;7^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.62;17.60;17.62 S;0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;17.80;17.72;17.79 S;0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;17.69;17.54;17.57 S;-0.09
Oct;BFP Milk;17.44;17.31;17.32 S;-0.05
Nov;BFP Milk;16.99;16.90;16.93 S;-0.03
Jul;Sugar;11.27;11.00;11.01 S;-0.18
Oct;Sugar;11.27;11.00;11.01 S;-0.18
Jun;B-Pound;1.2237;1.2089;1.2220 S;0.0138
Jun;J-Yen;0.94570;0.94015;0.94060 S;-0.00310
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75035;0.75735 S;0.00565
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10485;1.09780;1.10420 S;0.00615
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0217;1.0127;1.0213 S;0.0073
Jun;US Dollar;98.915;98.340;98.949 P;-0.544
Aug;Comex Gold;1566.2;1542.6;1560.4 S;6.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1571.7;1549.4;1566.5 S;8.1
Sep;Comex Silver;19.690;19.280;19.547 S;0.388
Dec;Comex Silver;19.815;19.425;19.682 S;0.388
Sep;Coffee;96.95;96.95;96.60 S;1.05
Dec;Coffee;100.30;100.30;100.05 S;1.05
Aug;Crude Oil;56.39;53.65;56.10 S;2.32
