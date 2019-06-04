Aug;Live Cattle;104.675;103.075;104.050 S;1.250

Oct;Live Cattle;105.300;103.850;104.800 S;1.275

Aug;Feeder Cattle;138.650;134.700;137.950 S;3.425

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.875;133.650;137.450 S;3.950

Aug;Lean Hogs;85.925;84.250;85.800 S;1.275

Oct;Lean Hogs;85.650;83.825;85.475 S;0.950

Jul;Wheat;529^0;501^2;507^2 S;-12^4

Sep;Wheat;535^0;508^4;514^6 S;-11^2

Jul;KC Wheat;497^0;462^6;468^4 S;-18^2

Sep;KC Wheat;508^2;475^2;481^4 S;-17^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;567^0;556^0;560^4 S;-3^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;575^6;564^6;570^0 S;-2^6

Jul;Corn;436^0;421^2;425^2 S;1^0

Sep;Corn;445^2;431^0;434^6 S;1^0

Jul;Soybeans;894^4;878^4;881^6 S;2^6

Aug;Soybeans;901^2;885^6;888^6 S;3^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.10;15.88;15.92 S;-0.09

Aug;BFP Milk;16.51;16.28;16.31 S;-0.14

Sep;BFP Milk;16.91;16.73;16.78 S;-0.11

Oct;BFP Milk;17.19;17.05;17.09 S;-0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;17.18;17.09;17.10 S;-0.10

Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.08;12.42 S;0.23

Oct;Sugar;12.66;12.39;12.64 S;0.14

Jun;B-Pound;1.2723;1.2649;1.2713 S;0.0036

Jun;J-Yen;0.92820;0.92375;0.92635 S;-0.00060

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74895;0.74555;0.74815 S;0.00210

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12895;1.12380;1.12710 S;-0.00035

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0111;1.0056;1.0105 S;0.0008

Jun;US Dollar;97.275;96.900;96.999 S;-0.035

Aug;Comex Gold;1334.1;1324.7;1328.7 S;2.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1339.3;1330.6;1334.5 S;2.3

Sep;Comex Silver;14.915;14.725;14.845 S;0.071

Dec;Comex Silver;15.005;14.840;14.953 S;0.079

Sep;Coffee;108.60;105.20;108.20 S;1.90

Dec;Coffee;112.15;108.90;111.75 S;1.80

Aug;Crude Oil;53.94;52.56;53.63 S;0.34

