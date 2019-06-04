Aug;Live Cattle;104.675;103.075;104.050 S;1.250
Oct;Live Cattle;105.300;103.850;104.800 S;1.275
Aug;Feeder Cattle;138.650;134.700;137.950 S;3.425
Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.875;133.650;137.450 S;3.950
Aug;Lean Hogs;85.925;84.250;85.800 S;1.275
Oct;Lean Hogs;85.650;83.825;85.475 S;0.950
Jul;Wheat;529^0;501^2;507^2 S;-12^4
Sep;Wheat;535^0;508^4;514^6 S;-11^2
Jul;KC Wheat;497^0;462^6;468^4 S;-18^2
Sep;KC Wheat;508^2;475^2;481^4 S;-17^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;567^0;556^0;560^4 S;-3^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;575^6;564^6;570^0 S;-2^6
Jul;Corn;436^0;421^2;425^2 S;1^0
Sep;Corn;445^2;431^0;434^6 S;1^0
Jul;Soybeans;894^4;878^4;881^6 S;2^6
Aug;Soybeans;901^2;885^6;888^6 S;3^0
Jul;BFP Milk;16.10;15.88;15.92 S;-0.09
Aug;BFP Milk;16.51;16.28;16.31 S;-0.14
Sep;BFP Milk;16.91;16.73;16.78 S;-0.11
Oct;BFP Milk;17.19;17.05;17.09 S;-0.12
Nov;BFP Milk;17.18;17.09;17.10 S;-0.10
Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.08;12.42 S;0.23
Oct;Sugar;12.66;12.39;12.64 S;0.14
Jun;B-Pound;1.2723;1.2649;1.2713 S;0.0036
Jun;J-Yen;0.92820;0.92375;0.92635 S;-0.00060
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74895;0.74555;0.74815 S;0.00210
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12895;1.12380;1.12710 S;-0.00035
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0111;1.0056;1.0105 S;0.0008
Jun;US Dollar;97.275;96.900;96.999 S;-0.035
Aug;Comex Gold;1334.1;1324.7;1328.7 S;2.5
Oct;Comex Gold;1339.3;1330.6;1334.5 S;2.3
Sep;Comex Silver;14.915;14.725;14.845 S;0.071
Dec;Comex Silver;15.005;14.840;14.953 S;0.079
Sep;Coffee;108.60;105.20;108.20 S;1.90
Dec;Coffee;112.15;108.90;111.75 S;1.80
Aug;Crude Oil;53.94;52.56;53.63 S;0.34
