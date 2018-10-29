Aug Live Cattle 118.750 117.025 117.250 S -1.150

Oct Live Cattle 123.600 122.475 122.800 S -0.650

Aug Feeder Cattle 155.425 153.800 153.900 S -0.900

Oct Feeder Cattle 148.525 147.525 147.975 S 0.150

Aug Lean Hogs 67.500 66.450 66.900 S 0.525

Oct Lean Hogs 72.000 71.350 71.825 S 0.325

Jul Wheat 515^0 502^6 507^2 S 2^0

Sep Wheat 533^0 521^2 526^0 S 1^6

Jul KC Wheat 510^2 497^0 501^4 S 1^2

Sep KC Wheat 536^0 523^4 527^6 S 1^0

Jul MPS Wheat 589^4 576^2 577^6 P -1^2

Sep MPS Wheat 597^0 585^0 586^0 P -1^0

Jul Corn 371^4 365^4 366^6 S -1^0

Sep Corn 384^0 377^6 379^2 S -0^6

Jul Soybeans 852^4 837^2 839^0 S -6^0

Aug Soybeans 865^4 850^4 852^2 S -5^4

Jul BFP Milk 15.07 14.84 14.87 S -0.18

Aug BFP Milk 15.27 15.05 15.13 S -0.15

Sep BFP Milk 15.16 15.03 15.08 S -0.11

Oct BFP Milk 15.22 15.09 15.14 S -0.12

Nov BFP Milk 15.40 15.28 15.33 S -0.08

Jul Sugar 14.05 13.45 13.50 S -0.34

Oct Sugar 14.11 13.56 13.62 S -0.32

Jun B-Pound 1.2881 1.2819 1.2833 S -0.0029

Jun J-Yen 0.89785 0.89145 0.89315 S -0.00355

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76500 0.76185 0.76245 S -0.00260

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14600 1.14045 1.14345 S -0.00225

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0072 1.0019 1.0031 S -0.0042

Jun US Dollar 96.475 96.115 96.128 P 0.232

Aug Comex Gold 1237.6 1226.1 1227.6 S -4.7

Oct Comex Gold 1243.6 1232.3 1233.7 S -5.1

Sep Comex Silver 14.885 14.535 14.562 S -0.235

Dec Comex Silver 14.970 14.620 14.644 S -0.241

Sep Treasury Bond 139^28 138^25 139^11 S 0^0

Sep Coffee 126.50 117.75 118.05 S -5.35

Dec Coffee 129.00 120.30 120.60 S -5.35

Jul Cotton 79.60 77.06 77.17 S -1.36

Mar Cotton 81.72 79.63 79.74 S -1.07

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8343 1.7913 1.8209 S 0.0020

Aug Heating Oil 2.3122 2.2741 2.2841 S -0.0250

Jul Natural Gas 3.199 3.100 3.185 S -0.021

Aug Crude Oil 68.09 66.83 67.21 S -0.89

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

