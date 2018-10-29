Aug Live Cattle 118.750 117.025 117.250 S -1.150
Oct Live Cattle 123.600 122.475 122.800 S -0.650
Aug Feeder Cattle 155.425 153.800 153.900 S -0.900
Oct Feeder Cattle 148.525 147.525 147.975 S 0.150
Aug Lean Hogs 67.500 66.450 66.900 S 0.525
Oct Lean Hogs 72.000 71.350 71.825 S 0.325
Jul Wheat 515^0 502^6 507^2 S 2^0
Sep Wheat 533^0 521^2 526^0 S 1^6
Jul KC Wheat 510^2 497^0 501^4 S 1^2
Sep KC Wheat 536^0 523^4 527^6 S 1^0
Jul MPS Wheat 589^4 576^2 577^6 P -1^2
Sep MPS Wheat 597^0 585^0 586^0 P -1^0
Jul Corn 371^4 365^4 366^6 S -1^0
Sep Corn 384^0 377^6 379^2 S -0^6
Jul Soybeans 852^4 837^2 839^0 S -6^0
Aug Soybeans 865^4 850^4 852^2 S -5^4
Jul BFP Milk 15.07 14.84 14.87 S -0.18
Aug BFP Milk 15.27 15.05 15.13 S -0.15
Sep BFP Milk 15.16 15.03 15.08 S -0.11
Oct BFP Milk 15.22 15.09 15.14 S -0.12
Nov BFP Milk 15.40 15.28 15.33 S -0.08
Jul Sugar 14.05 13.45 13.50 S -0.34
Oct Sugar 14.11 13.56 13.62 S -0.32
Jun B-Pound 1.2881 1.2819 1.2833 S -0.0029
Jun J-Yen 0.89785 0.89145 0.89315 S -0.00355
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76500 0.76185 0.76245 S -0.00260
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14600 1.14045 1.14345 S -0.00225
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0072 1.0019 1.0031 S -0.0042
Jun US Dollar 96.475 96.115 96.128 P 0.232
Aug Comex Gold 1237.6 1226.1 1227.6 S -4.7
Oct Comex Gold 1243.6 1232.3 1233.7 S -5.1
Sep Comex Silver 14.885 14.535 14.562 S -0.235
Dec Comex Silver 14.970 14.620 14.644 S -0.241
Sep Treasury Bond 139^28 138^25 139^11 S 0^0
Sep Coffee 126.50 117.75 118.05 S -5.35
Dec Coffee 129.00 120.30 120.60 S -5.35
Jul Cotton 79.60 77.06 77.17 S -1.36
Mar Cotton 81.72 79.63 79.74 S -1.07
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8343 1.7913 1.8209 S 0.0020
Aug Heating Oil 2.3122 2.2741 2.2841 S -0.0250
Jul Natural Gas 3.199 3.100 3.185 S -0.021
Aug Crude Oil 68.09 66.83 67.21 S -0.89
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.