Aug;Live Cattle;109.025;107.825;108.700S;0.250

Oct;Live Cattle;112.925;111.800;112.700 S;0.100

Aug;Feeder Cattle;149.525;148.975;149.325 S;-0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;149.525;148.075;149.400 S;-0.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;54.650;53.250;53.725 S;0.375

Oct;Lean Hogs;64.200;62.975;63.125 S;0.050

Jul;Wheat;520^0;496^0;515^6 S;17^4

Sep;Wheat;545^0;521^2;541^6 S;18^4

Jul;KC Wheat;524^0;497^6;519^6 S;20^4

Sep;KC Wheat;553^0;526^2;549^2 S;21^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;571^0;553^6;569^4 S;15^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;596^0;576^2;591^4 S;14^4

Jul;Corn;344^0;340^2;341^2 S;0^2

Sep;Corn;359^0;355^2;356^4 S;0^2

Jul;Soybeans;830^6;820^0;823^2 S;2^6

Aug;Soybeans;843^6;832^0;836^0 S;2^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.72;16.54;16.60 S;-0.07

Aug;BFP Milk;16.69;16.52;16.56 S;-0.08

Sep;BFP Milk;16.47;16.31;16.36 S;-0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;16.18;16.05;16.11 S;-0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.00;15.92;15.92 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;10.46;10.24;10.37 S;0.06

Oct;Sugar;11.26;11.05;11.12 S;0.01

Jun;B-Pound;1.3043;1.2855;1.3030 S;0.0161

Jun;J-Yen;0.90095;0.89525;0.89635 S;-0.00375

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.77530;0.77160;0.77450 S;0.00135

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.17265;1.16680;1.17145 S;0.00120

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0323;1.0246;1.0310 S;0.0064

Jun;US Dollar;94.860;94.445;94.522 S;-0.180

Aug;Comex Gold;1208.8;1202.2;1206.5 S;-0.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1213.7;1206.6;1211.5 S;-1.3

Sep;Comex Silver;14.845;14.710;14.810 S;-0.089

Dec;Comex Silver;14.950;14.830;14.920 S;-0.094

Sep;Treasury Bond;144^24;144^8;144^19 S;0^3

Sep;Coffee;104.20;102.60;102.90 S;-0.15

Dec;Coffee;107.55;105.95;106.25 S;-0.15

Jul;Cotton;83.98;83.30;82.97 S;-0.84

Mar;Cotton;84.54;82.61;83.21 S;-0.64

Aug;Unleaded Gas;2.0115;1.9626;1.9998 S;0.0275

Aug;Heating Oil;2.2558;2.2139;2.2488 S;0.0388

Jul;Natural Gas;2.905;2.843;2.895 S;0.012

Aug;Crude Oil;69.39;68.04;69.17 S;1.17

