Aug;Live Cattle;109.025;107.825;108.700S;0.250
Oct;Live Cattle;112.925;111.800;112.700 S;0.100
Aug;Feeder Cattle;149.525;148.975;149.325 S;-0.025
Oct;Feeder Cattle;149.525;148.075;149.400 S;-0.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;54.650;53.250;53.725 S;0.375
Oct;Lean Hogs;64.200;62.975;63.125 S;0.050
Jul;Wheat;520^0;496^0;515^6 S;17^4
Sep;Wheat;545^0;521^2;541^6 S;18^4
Jul;KC Wheat;524^0;497^6;519^6 S;20^4
Sep;KC Wheat;553^0;526^2;549^2 S;21^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;571^0;553^6;569^4 S;15^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;596^0;576^2;591^4 S;14^4
Jul;Corn;344^0;340^2;341^2 S;0^2
Sep;Corn;359^0;355^2;356^4 S;0^2
Jul;Soybeans;830^6;820^0;823^2 S;2^6
Aug;Soybeans;843^6;832^0;836^0 S;2^6
Jul;BFP Milk;16.72;16.54;16.60 S;-0.07
Aug;BFP Milk;16.69;16.52;16.56 S;-0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;16.47;16.31;16.36 S;-0.08
Oct;BFP Milk;16.18;16.05;16.11 S;-0.04
Nov;BFP Milk;16.00;15.92;15.92 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;10.46;10.24;10.37 S;0.06
Oct;Sugar;11.26;11.05;11.12 S;0.01
Jun;B-Pound;1.3043;1.2855;1.3030 S;0.0161
Jun;J-Yen;0.90095;0.89525;0.89635 S;-0.00375
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.77530;0.77160;0.77450 S;0.00135
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.17265;1.16680;1.17145 S;0.00120
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0323;1.0246;1.0310 S;0.0064
Jun;US Dollar;94.860;94.445;94.522 S;-0.180
Aug;Comex Gold;1208.8;1202.2;1206.5 S;-0.9
Oct;Comex Gold;1213.7;1206.6;1211.5 S;-1.3
Sep;Comex Silver;14.845;14.710;14.810 S;-0.089
Dec;Comex Silver;14.950;14.830;14.920 S;-0.094
Sep;Treasury Bond;144^24;144^8;144^19 S;0^3
Sep;Coffee;104.20;102.60;102.90 S;-0.15
Dec;Coffee;107.55;105.95;106.25 S;-0.15
Jul;Cotton;83.98;83.30;82.97 S;-0.84
Mar;Cotton;84.54;82.61;83.21 S;-0.64
Aug;Unleaded Gas;2.0115;1.9626;1.9998 S;0.0275
Aug;Heating Oil;2.2558;2.2139;2.2488 S;0.0388
Jul;Natural Gas;2.905;2.843;2.895 S;0.012
Aug;Crude Oil;69.39;68.04;69.17 S;1.17
