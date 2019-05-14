Aug Live Cattle 108.675 106.625 106.725 S -0.200

Oct Live Cattle 108.550 106.400 106.475 S -0.425

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.350 143.175 143.575 S -0.725

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.075 141.925 142.500 S -0.600

Aug Lean Hogs 90.175 87.225 89.125 S 2.450

Oct Lean Hogs 91.100 88.425 90.050 S 2.300

Jul Wheat 420^4 420^4 439^2 S 8^0

Sep Wheat 450^6 438^0 448^4 S 11^4

Jul KC Wheat 414^0 410^0 401^6 S 4^6

Sep KC Wheat 411^2 398^0 408^6 S 11^6

Jul MPS Wheat 508^6 508^6 512^2 S 4^4

Sep MPS Wheat 528^2 515^0 523^2 S 5^2

Jul Corn 360^6 353^4 360^4 S 13^0

Sep Corn 370^6 360^2 368^6 S 12^2

Jul Soybeans 817^4 810^0 817^6 S 26^6

Aug Soybeans 838^0 805^4 831^4 S 29^0

Jul BFP Milk 16.24 16.09 16.19 S 0.03

Aug BFP Milk 16.35 16.26 16.31 S 0.03

Sep BFP Milk 16.67 16.58 16.62 S 0.06

Oct BFP Milk 16.87 16.77 16.81 S 0.07

Nov BFP Milk 16.81 16.77 16.77 S 0.05

Jul Sugar 11.99 11.74 11.94 S 0.10

Oct Sugar 12.31 12.09 12.26 S 0.07

Jun B-Pound 1.2993 1.2924 1.2927 S -0.0061

Jun J-Yen 0.91860 0.91335 0.91460 S -0.00250

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74500 0.74380 0.74460 S 0.00010

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12755 1.12330 1.12390 S -0.00250

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9981 0.9936 0.9939 S -0.0028

Jun US Dollar 97.360 97.075 97.322 S 0.202

Aug Comex Gold 1310.1 1300.1 1302.1 S -5.6

Oct Comex Gold 1315.8 1306.4 1307.9 S -5.7

Sep Comex Silver 14.865 14.745 14.812 S 0.035

Dec Comex Silver 14.935 14.825 14.892 S 0.035

Sep Coffee 92.55 89.95 90.95 S 1.35

Dec Coffee 94.85 92.45 93.30 S 1.30

Aug Crude Oil 62.28 60.87 61.96 S 0.75

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

