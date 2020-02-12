Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 118.050 116.650 117.850 S 0.675
Nov Feeder Cattle 135.525 134.175 135.050 S 0.375
Jan Feeder Cattle 137.725 136.150 137.175 S 0.450
Dec Lean Hogs 56.300 55.500 55.675 S -0.450
Feb Lean Hogs 65.050 63.275 63.775 S -0.450
Dec Wheat 549^0 538^2 547^4 S 5^4
Mar Wheat 549^2 540^2 548^4 S 4^4
Dec KC Wheat 472^6 464^4 471^0 S 2^6
Mar KC Wheat 478^4 470^6 477^2 S 3^0
Dec MPS Wheat 532^6 528^0 531^2 S 0^0
Mar MPS Wheat 542^0 537^4 540^4 S -0^4
Dec Corn 383^6 378^2 383^0 S 3^2
Mar Corn 387^6 383^0 387^2 S 3^0
Jan Soybeans 893^0 881^4 892^4 S 7^6
Mar Soybeans 903^6 894^2 903^4 S 6^2
Nov BFP Milk 17.06 16.97 17.03 S -0.02
Dec BFP Milk 17.34 17.19 17.29 S 0.08
Jan BFP Milk 17.44 17.31 17.42 S 0.10
Feb BFP Milk 17.42 17.29 17.42 S 0.07
Mar BFP Milk 17.64 17.48 17.63 S 0.12
Mar Sugar 15.90 15.34 15.78 S 0.37
May Sugar 15.29 14.96 15.06 S 0.02
Dec B-Pound 1.3003 1.2964 1.2970 S -0.0005
Dec J-Yen 0.91245 0.90840 0.91000 S -0.00290
Mar Canada Dollar 0.75520 0.75275 0.75400 S 0.00260
Dec Euro-Currency 1.09475 1.08870 1.08885 S -0.00515
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0289 1.0242 1.0244 S -0.0028
Dec US Dollar 98.925 98.580 98.594 P 0.306
Dec Comex Gold 1568.7 1561.0 1567.4 S 3.1
Feb Comex Gold 1573.6 1564.4 1571.6 S -0.7
Dec Comex Silver 17.650 17.440 17.497 S -0.147
Mar Comex Silver 17.720 17.520 17.578 S -0.147
Dec Coffee 102.30 100.00 100.65 S 0.15
Mar Coffee 104.40 102.00 102.75 S 0.20
Mar Crude Oil 51.73 49.95 51.17 S 1.55
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.