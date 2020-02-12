Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Feb Live Cattle 118.050 116.650 117.850 S 0.675

Nov Feeder Cattle 135.525 134.175 135.050 S 0.375

Jan Feeder Cattle 137.725 136.150 137.175 S 0.450

Dec Lean Hogs 56.300 55.500 55.675 S -0.450

Feb Lean Hogs 65.050 63.275 63.775 S -0.450

Dec Wheat 549^0 538^2 547^4 S 5^4

Mar Wheat 549^2 540^2 548^4 S 4^4

Dec KC Wheat 472^6 464^4 471^0 S 2^6

Mar KC Wheat 478^4 470^6 477^2 S 3^0

Dec MPS Wheat 532^6 528^0 531^2 S 0^0

Mar MPS Wheat 542^0 537^4 540^4 S -0^4

Dec Corn 383^6 378^2 383^0 S 3^2

Mar Corn 387^6 383^0 387^2 S 3^0

Jan Soybeans 893^0 881^4 892^4 S 7^6

Mar Soybeans 903^6 894^2 903^4 S 6^2

Nov BFP Milk 17.06 16.97 17.03 S -0.02

Dec BFP Milk 17.34 17.19 17.29 S 0.08

Jan BFP Milk 17.44 17.31 17.42 S 0.10

Feb BFP Milk 17.42 17.29 17.42 S 0.07

Mar BFP Milk 17.64 17.48 17.63 S 0.12

Mar Sugar 15.90 15.34 15.78 S 0.37

May Sugar 15.29 14.96 15.06 S 0.02

Dec B-Pound 1.3003 1.2964 1.2970 S -0.0005

Dec J-Yen 0.91245 0.90840 0.91000 S -0.00290

Mar Canada Dollar 0.75520 0.75275 0.75400 S 0.00260

Dec Euro-Currency 1.09475 1.08870 1.08885 S -0.00515

Dec Swiss Franc 1.0289 1.0242 1.0244 S -0.0028

Dec US Dollar 98.925 98.580 98.594 P 0.306

Dec Comex Gold 1568.7 1561.0 1567.4 S 3.1

Feb Comex Gold 1573.6 1564.4 1571.6 S -0.7

Dec Comex Silver 17.650 17.440 17.497 S -0.147

Mar Comex Silver 17.720 17.520 17.578 S -0.147

Dec Coffee 102.30 100.00 100.65 S 0.15

Mar Coffee 104.40 102.00 102.75 S 0.20

Mar Crude Oil 51.73 49.95 51.17 S 1.55

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

