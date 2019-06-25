Aug;Live Cattle;103.800;102.225;103.250 S;0.825
Oct;Live Cattle;105.250;103.925;104.850 S;0.825
Aug;Feeder Cattle;133.100;131.950;132.300 S;-0.300
Oct;Feeder Cattle;132.300;131.100;131.325 S;-0.450
Aug;Lean Hogs;76.850;74.250;76.175 S;1.950
Oct;Lean Hogs;70.775;69.050;69.900 S;0.850
Jul;Wheat;545^4;534^0;535^6 S;-2^2
Sep;Wheat;549^4;538^2;540^0 S;-2^4
Jul;KC Wheat;473^4;463^6;465^2 S;-0^2
Sep;KC Wheat;485^2;475^4;478^2 S;0^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;552^0;543^4;548^4 S;5^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;561^6;553^2;557^0 S;3^6
Jul;Corn;453^0;446^4;447^4 S;0^6
Sep;Corn;458^2;452^0;453^0 S;1^2
Jul;Soybeans;917^6;900^4;903^4 S;-5^4
Aug;Soybeans;923^0;905^6;908^6 S;-6^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.14;16.97;17.04 S;-0.05
Aug;BFP Milk;17.53;17.32;17.44 S;0.00
Sep;BFP Milk;17.71;17.57;17.68 S;0.04
Oct;BFP Milk;17.73;17.58;17.71 S;0.08
Nov;BFP Milk;17.57;17.44;17.56 S;0.08
Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.27;12.33 S;0.06
Oct;Sugar;12.66;12.48;12.57 S;0.10
Jun;B-Pound;1.2830;1.2719;1.2741 S;-0.0044
Jun;J-Yen;0.94220;0.93660;0.93905 S;0.00155
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76190;0.75900;0.76035 S;0.00060
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14860;1.14185;1.14480 S;-0.00285
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0392;1.0305;1.0334 S;-0.0030
Jun;US Dollar;95.875;95.365;95.648 S;0.158
Aug;Comex Gold;1442.9;1415.1;1418.7 S;8.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1447.0;1421.8;1424.6 S;8.3
Sep;Comex Silver;15.590;15.340;15.383 S;-0.046
Dec;Comex Silver;15.680;15.450;15.490 S;-0.035
Sep;Coffee;107.70;103.55;107.45 S;4.45
Dec;Coffee;111.30;106.95;111.05 S;4.55
Aug;Crude Oil;58.40;57.24;57.89 S;-0.06
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.