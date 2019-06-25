Aug;Live Cattle;103.800;102.225;103.250 S;0.825

Oct;Live Cattle;105.250;103.925;104.850 S;0.825

Aug;Feeder Cattle;133.100;131.950;132.300 S;-0.300

Oct;Feeder Cattle;132.300;131.100;131.325 S;-0.450

Aug;Lean Hogs;76.850;74.250;76.175 S;1.950

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.775;69.050;69.900 S;0.850

Jul;Wheat;545^4;534^0;535^6 S;-2^2

Sep;Wheat;549^4;538^2;540^0 S;-2^4

Jul;KC Wheat;473^4;463^6;465^2 S;-0^2

Sep;KC Wheat;485^2;475^4;478^2 S;0^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;552^0;543^4;548^4 S;5^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;561^6;553^2;557^0 S;3^6

Jul;Corn;453^0;446^4;447^4 S;0^6

Sep;Corn;458^2;452^0;453^0 S;1^2

Jul;Soybeans;917^6;900^4;903^4 S;-5^4

Aug;Soybeans;923^0;905^6;908^6 S;-6^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.14;16.97;17.04 S;-0.05

Aug;BFP Milk;17.53;17.32;17.44 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;17.71;17.57;17.68 S;0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;17.73;17.58;17.71 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;17.57;17.44;17.56 S;0.08

Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.27;12.33 S;0.06

Oct;Sugar;12.66;12.48;12.57 S;0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.2830;1.2719;1.2741 S;-0.0044

Jun;J-Yen;0.94220;0.93660;0.93905 S;0.00155

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76190;0.75900;0.76035 S;0.00060

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14860;1.14185;1.14480 S;-0.00285

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0392;1.0305;1.0334 S;-0.0030

Jun;US Dollar;95.875;95.365;95.648 S;0.158

Aug;Comex Gold;1442.9;1415.1;1418.7 S;8.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1447.0;1421.8;1424.6 S;8.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.590;15.340;15.383 S;-0.046

Dec;Comex Silver;15.680;15.450;15.490 S;-0.035

Sep;Coffee;107.70;103.55;107.45 S;4.45

Dec;Coffee;111.30;106.95;111.05 S;4.55

Aug;Crude Oil;58.40;57.24;57.89 S;-0.06

