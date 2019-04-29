Aug Live Cattle 115.450 114.600 114.800S -0.250
Oct Live Cattle 113.075 112.225 112.550 S -0.100
Aug Feeder Cattle 154.500 152.250 152.500 S -1.350
Oct Feeder Cattle 153.650 150.725 151.075 S -1.775
Aug Lean Hogs 89.125 87.025 88.050 S -0.700
Oct Lean Hogs 93.650 91.425 92.550 S -0.900
Jul Wheat 439^6 425^0 426^6 S -8^2
Sep Wheat 446^6 433^6 435^2 S -7^2
Jul KC Wheat 404^0 388^2 389^6 S -10^0
Sep KC Wheat 412^4 396^0 397^0 S -10^4
Jul MPS Wheat 503^2 490^2 490^6 S -7^2
Sep MPS Wheat 519^0 506^6 507^4 S -4^2
Jul Corn 356^0 351^2 352^0 S 0^6
Sep Corn 366^0 361^2 361^6 S 0^4
Jul Soybeans 859^4 847^2 847^4 S -6^2
Aug Soybeans 873^0 860^4 860^6 S -6^2
Jul BFP Milk 16.31 16.19 16.21 S -0.12
Aug BFP Milk 16.41 16.30 16.37 S -0.02
Sep BFP Milk 16.56 16.49 16.52 S -0.01
Oct BFP Milk 16.81 16.75 16.77 S 0.03
Nov BFP Milk 16.96 16.94 16.96 S 0.02
Jul Sugar 12.30 11.60 11.63 S -0.63
Oct Sugar 12.64 12.30 12.33 S -0.32
Jun B-Pound 1.2981 1.2938 1.2959 P 0.0008
Jun J-Yen 0.89935 0.89660 0.89905 P -0.00110
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74630 0.74450 0.74525 P 0.00095
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12335 1.11905 1.12010 P 0.00270
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9863 0.9834 0.9859 P -0.0010
Jun US Dollar 97.840 97.555 97.726 P -0.141
Aug Comex Gold 1294.7 1285.9 1287.5 S -7.1
Oct Comex Gold 1300.5 1292.6 1293.4 S -7.7
Sep Comex Silver 15.115 14.905 14.933 S -0.138
Dec Comex Silver 15.195 14.995 15.019 S -0.149
Sep Treasury Bond 146^30 146^7 146^30 P -0^23
Sep Coffee 93.80 91.80 92.65 S -1.45
Dec Coffee 96.25 94.30 95.00 S -1.50
Jul Cotton 76.15 76.07 76.13 S -0.62
Mar Cotton 76.14 76.14 75.56 S -0.78
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0493 2.0206 2.0294 S -0.0188
Aug Heating Oil 2.0705 2.0301 2.0539 S 0.0006
Jul Natural Gas 2.597 2.546 2.593 S 0.015
Aug Crude Oil 63.76 62.56 63.57 S 0.15
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
