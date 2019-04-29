Aug Live Cattle 115.450 114.600 114.800S -0.250

Oct Live Cattle 113.075 112.225 112.550 S -0.100

Aug Feeder Cattle 154.500 152.250 152.500 S -1.350

Oct Feeder Cattle 153.650 150.725 151.075 S -1.775

Aug Lean Hogs 89.125 87.025 88.050 S -0.700

Oct Lean Hogs 93.650 91.425 92.550 S -0.900

Jul Wheat 439^6 425^0 426^6 S -8^2

Sep Wheat 446^6 433^6 435^2 S -7^2

Jul KC Wheat 404^0 388^2 389^6 S -10^0

Sep KC Wheat 412^4 396^0 397^0 S -10^4

Jul MPS Wheat 503^2 490^2 490^6 S -7^2

Sep MPS Wheat 519^0 506^6 507^4 S -4^2

Jul Corn 356^0 351^2 352^0 S 0^6

Sep Corn 366^0 361^2 361^6 S 0^4

Jul Soybeans 859^4 847^2 847^4 S -6^2

Aug Soybeans 873^0 860^4 860^6 S -6^2

Jul BFP Milk 16.31 16.19 16.21 S -0.12

Aug BFP Milk 16.41 16.30 16.37 S -0.02

Sep BFP Milk 16.56 16.49 16.52 S -0.01

Oct BFP Milk 16.81 16.75 16.77 S 0.03

Nov BFP Milk 16.96 16.94 16.96 S 0.02

Jul Sugar 12.30 11.60 11.63 S -0.63

Oct Sugar 12.64 12.30 12.33 S -0.32

Jun B-Pound 1.2981 1.2938 1.2959 P 0.0008

Jun J-Yen 0.89935 0.89660 0.89905 P -0.00110

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74630 0.74450 0.74525 P 0.00095

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12335 1.11905 1.12010 P 0.00270

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9863 0.9834 0.9859 P -0.0010

Jun US Dollar 97.840 97.555 97.726 P -0.141

Aug Comex Gold 1294.7 1285.9 1287.5 S -7.1

Oct Comex Gold 1300.5 1292.6 1293.4 S -7.7

Sep Comex Silver 15.115 14.905 14.933 S -0.138

Dec Comex Silver 15.195 14.995 15.019 S -0.149

Sep Treasury Bond 146^30 146^7 146^30 P -0^23

Sep Coffee 93.80 91.80 92.65 S -1.45

Dec Coffee 96.25 94.30 95.00 S -1.50

Jul Cotton 76.15 76.07 76.13 S -0.62

Mar Cotton 76.14 76.14 75.56 S -0.78

Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0493 2.0206 2.0294 S -0.0188

Aug Heating Oil 2.0705 2.0301 2.0539 S 0.0006

Jul Natural Gas 2.597 2.546 2.593 S 0.015

Aug Crude Oil 63.76 62.56 63.57 S 0.15

