Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;120.400;118.775;119.975 S;0.650

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.500;142.150;142.775 S;0.525

Oct;Feeder Cattle;154.450;152.300;154.000 S;1.875

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.650;82.150;86.600 S;4.450

Oct;Lean Hogs;94.750;90.375;94.750 S;4.500

Jul;Wheat;467^4;458^0;466^4 S;1^6

Sep;Wheat;472^0;463^4;471^4 S;1^4

Jul;KC Wheat;448^2;439^2;447^0 S;3^0

Sep;KC Wheat;456^0;448^0;455^2 S;3^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;574^6;565^4;571^2 S;-0^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;572^2;564^4;571^2 S;2^2

Jul;Corn;377^4;370^4;376^2 S;4^6

Sep;Corn;386^6;380^2;385^4 S;4^4

Jul;Soybeans;912^0;903^4;910^4 S;4^4

Aug;Soybeans;925^6;917^2;924^2 S;4^6

Jul;BFP Milk;15.37;15.09;15.33 S;0.24

Aug;BFP Milk;15.55;15.33;15.47 S;0.21

Sep;BFP Milk;15.77;15.59;15.70 S;0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;16.16;16.03;16.11 S;0.10

Nov;BFP Milk;16.35;16.26;16.29 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.74;12.45;12.50 S;-0.24

Oct;Sugar;12.96;12.68;12.73 S;-0.22

Jun;B-Pound;1.3284;1.3060;1.3130 S;-0.0153

Jun;J-Yen;0.91290;0.90745;0.90890 S;-0.00150

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75540;0.74980;0.75075 S;-0.00570

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15210;1.14250;1.14355 S;-0.00865

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0179;1.0136;1.0145 S;-0.0038

Jun;US Dollar;96.125;95.295;95.987 S;0.719

Aug;Comex Gold;1326.3;1309.1;1313.6 S;6.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1332.2;1316.0;1319.7 S;6.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.650;15.380;15.437 S;0.142

Dec;Comex Silver;15.730;15.475;15.530 S;0.149

Sep;Coffee;99.00;97.30;97.55 S;0.10

Dec;Coffee;101.70;100.05;100.30 S;0.05

Aug;Crude Oil;60.61;59.92;60.20 S;-0.44

