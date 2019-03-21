Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;120.400;118.775;119.975 S;0.650
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.500;142.150;142.775 S;0.525
Oct;Feeder Cattle;154.450;152.300;154.000 S;1.875
Aug;Lean Hogs;86.650;82.150;86.600 S;4.450
Oct;Lean Hogs;94.750;90.375;94.750 S;4.500
Jul;Wheat;467^4;458^0;466^4 S;1^6
Sep;Wheat;472^0;463^4;471^4 S;1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;448^2;439^2;447^0 S;3^0
Sep;KC Wheat;456^0;448^0;455^2 S;3^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;574^6;565^4;571^2 S;-0^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;572^2;564^4;571^2 S;2^2
Jul;Corn;377^4;370^4;376^2 S;4^6
Sep;Corn;386^6;380^2;385^4 S;4^4
Jul;Soybeans;912^0;903^4;910^4 S;4^4
Aug;Soybeans;925^6;917^2;924^2 S;4^6
Jul;BFP Milk;15.37;15.09;15.33 S;0.24
Aug;BFP Milk;15.55;15.33;15.47 S;0.21
Sep;BFP Milk;15.77;15.59;15.70 S;0.13
Oct;BFP Milk;16.16;16.03;16.11 S;0.10
Nov;BFP Milk;16.35;16.26;16.29 S;0.04
Jul;Sugar;12.74;12.45;12.50 S;-0.24
Oct;Sugar;12.96;12.68;12.73 S;-0.22
Jun;B-Pound;1.3284;1.3060;1.3130 S;-0.0153
Jun;J-Yen;0.91290;0.90745;0.90890 S;-0.00150
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75540;0.74980;0.75075 S;-0.00570
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15210;1.14250;1.14355 S;-0.00865
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0179;1.0136;1.0145 S;-0.0038
Jun;US Dollar;96.125;95.295;95.987 S;0.719
Aug;Comex Gold;1326.3;1309.1;1313.6 S;6.5
Oct;Comex Gold;1332.2;1316.0;1319.7 S;6.3
Sep;Comex Silver;15.650;15.380;15.437 S;0.142
Dec;Comex Silver;15.730;15.475;15.530 S;0.149
Sep;Coffee;99.00;97.30;97.55 S;0.10
Dec;Coffee;101.70;100.05;100.30 S;0.05
Aug;Crude Oil;60.61;59.92;60.20 S;-0.44
