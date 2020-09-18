commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;112.525;111.025;111.850 S;0.525
Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.300;140.875 S;0.950
Feeder Cattle;143.150;141.375;142.425 S;0.975
Lean Hogs;67.775;65.900;66.500 S;-0.025
Lean Hogs;64.500;62.800;63.525 S;-0.100
Wheat;578^0;555^4;575^0 S;18^6
Wheat;585^2;563^2;582^6 S;18^6
KC Wheat;507^4;488^0;504^2 S;16^6
KC Wheat;517^6;498^6;515^0 S;16^6
MPS Wheat;554^6;540^0;551^2 S;9^6
MPS Wheat;566^4;552^6;563^2 S;10^0
Corn;379^2;373^2;378^4 S;3^2
Corn;388^0;381^6;387^4 S;3^4
Soybeans;1046^6;1027^2;1043^4 S;15^0
Soybeans;1050^2;1030^0;1047^2 S;16^0
BFP Milk;16.29;16.25;16.29 S;0.04
BFP Milk;19.61;19.23;19.59 S;0.53
BFP Milk;18.70;18.11;18.70 S;0.75
BFP Milk;17.54;17.06;17.51 S;0.52
BFP Milk;16.86;16.50;16.84 S;0.31
Sugar;12.79;12.50;12.77 S;0.15
Sugar;13.40;13.10;13.38 S;0.15
B-Pound;1.3005;1.2922;1.2933 S;-0.0036
J-Yen;0.96005;0.95460;0.95755 S;0.00065
Canada Dollar;1.18925;1.18480;1.18740 S;0.00085
Euro-Currency;1.1046;1.0999;1.1015 S;-0.0020
Swiss Franc;93.045;92.770;92.952 S;0.006
US Dollar;1959.1;1942.9;1953.2 S;8.1
Comex Gold;1968.2;1951.1;1962.1 S;9.2
Comex Gold;27.310;27.285;27.028 S;0.325
Comex Silver;27.580;26.870;27.129 S;-0.065
Coffee;118.35;115.75;113.60 S;-4.50
Coffee;119.35;113.25;113.50 S;-4.50
Crude Oil;41.49;40.30;41.11 S;0.07
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!