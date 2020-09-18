 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commodities
0 comments
commodities

Commodities

  • 0

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;112.525;111.025;111.850 S;0.525

Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.300;140.875 S;0.950

Feeder Cattle;143.150;141.375;142.425 S;0.975

Lean Hogs;67.775;65.900;66.500 S;-0.025

Lean Hogs;64.500;62.800;63.525 S;-0.100

Wheat;578^0;555^4;575^0 S;18^6

Wheat;585^2;563^2;582^6 S;18^6

KC Wheat;507^4;488^0;504^2 S;16^6

KC Wheat;517^6;498^6;515^0 S;16^6

MPS Wheat;554^6;540^0;551^2 S;9^6

MPS Wheat;566^4;552^6;563^2 S;10^0

Corn;379^2;373^2;378^4 S;3^2

Corn;388^0;381^6;387^4 S;3^4

Soybeans;1046^6;1027^2;1043^4 S;15^0

Soybeans;1050^2;1030^0;1047^2 S;16^0

BFP Milk;16.29;16.25;16.29 S;0.04

BFP Milk;19.61;19.23;19.59 S;0.53

BFP Milk;18.70;18.11;18.70 S;0.75

BFP Milk;17.54;17.06;17.51 S;0.52

BFP Milk;16.86;16.50;16.84 S;0.31

Sugar;12.79;12.50;12.77 S;0.15

Sugar;13.40;13.10;13.38 S;0.15

B-Pound;1.3005;1.2922;1.2933 S;-0.0036

J-Yen;0.96005;0.95460;0.95755 S;0.00065

Canada Dollar;1.18925;1.18480;1.18740 S;0.00085

Euro-Currency;1.1046;1.0999;1.1015 S;-0.0020

Swiss Franc;93.045;92.770;92.952 S;0.006

US Dollar;1959.1;1942.9;1953.2 S;8.1

Comex Gold;1968.2;1951.1;1962.1 S;9.2

Comex Gold;27.310;27.285;27.028 S;0.325

Comex Silver;27.580;26.870;27.129 S;-0.065

Coffee;118.35;115.75;113.60 S;-4.50

Coffee;119.35;113.25;113.50 S;-4.50

Crude Oil;41.49;40.30;41.11 S;0.07

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News