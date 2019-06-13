Aug;Live Cattle;105.525;103.725;104.725 S;-0.475

Oct;Live Cattle;106.750;104.950;106.150 S;-0.225

Aug;Feeder Cattle;137.675;135.350;136.475 S;-1.675

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.400;134.675;136.225 S;-1.575

Aug;Lean Hogs;84.600;82.975;83.375 S;-1.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;83.750;81.550;82.825 S;0.300

Jul;Wheat;536^4;524^6;535^4 S;9^2

Sep;Wheat;539^4;529^2;539^0 S;8^0

Jul;KC Wheat;472^0;460^4;468^2 S;5^4

Sep;KC Wheat;484^4;473^4;481^2 S;5^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;573^4;563^0;566^2 S;1^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;581^2;570^6;573^6 S;0^6

Jul;Corn;442^6;429^4;442^0 S;12^0

Sep;Corn;448^0;437^6;447^6 S;9^4

Jul;Soybeans;888^6;877^6;888^0 S;10^0

Aug;Soybeans;895^4;884^4;894^4 S;9^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.93;16.65;16.87 S;0.14

Aug;BFP Milk;17.25;16.99;17.23 S;0.18

Sep;BFP Milk;17.49;17.31;17.47 S;0.17

Oct;BFP Milk;17.50;17.27;17.48 S;0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;17.34;17.20;17.33 S;0.13

Jul;Sugar;12.75;12.60;12.75 S;0.13

Oct;Sugar;12.94;12.83;12.91 S;0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2709;1.2663;1.2684 S;-0.0012

Jun;J-Yen;0.92465;0.92145;0.92330 S;0.00150

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75330;0.75110;0.75180 S;-0.00015

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13055;1.12705;1.12805 S;-0.00110

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0085;1.0042;1.0068 S;0.0018

Jun;US Dollar;97.075;96.860;96.999 S;0.035

Aug;Comex Gold;1347.0;1335.9;1343.7 S;8.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1352.5;1342.3;1349.5 S;8.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.995;14.790;14.964 S;0.133

Dec;Comex Silver;15.090;14.915;15.069 S;0.151

Sep;Coffee;102.10;99.65;99.75 S;-1.75

Dec;Coffee;105.85;103.45;103.55 S;-1.70

Aug;Crude Oil;53.67;51.18;52.54 S;0.96

