Aug;Live Cattle;108.475;106.900;107.425 S;-0.350

Oct;Live Cattle;114.600;113.500;113.950 S;-0.150

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.450;141.100;141.250 S;-0.350

Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.425;139.200;140.200 S;0.475

Aug;Lean Hogs;70.100;68.550;69.100 S;0.725

Oct;Lean Hogs;76.325;75.425;75.925 S;0.800

Jul;Wheat;484^2;477^4;481^6 S;-1^2

Sep;Wheat;490^2;484^2;488^4 S;-1^4

Jul;KC Wheat;408^2;402^6;405^0 S;-1^4

Sep;KC Wheat;421^4;416^0;418^4 S;-1^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;548^4;535^2;544^4 S;7^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;559^4;547^0;556^0 S;7^6

Jul;Corn;376^0;370^2;374^6 S;1^4

Sep;Corn;387^0;381^4;385^4 S;1^2

Jul;Soybeans;899^0;890^4;894^2 S;1^6

Aug;Soybeans;912^2;904^0;907^6 S;1^6

Jul;BFP Milk;18.27;18.23;18.26 S;-0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;18.32;18.08;18.10 S;-0.25

Sep;BFP Milk;18.26;17.99;18.02 S;-0.22

Oct;BFP Milk;17.63;17.41;17.43 S;-0.22

Nov;BFP Milk;16.97;16.74;16.78 S;-0.18

Jul;Sugar;11.57;11.19;11.50 S;0.28

Oct;Sugar;11.57;11.19;11.50 S;0.28

Jun;B-Pound;1.2543;1.2453;1.2474 P;0.0055

Jun;J-Yen;0.93990;0.93275;0.93585 P;0.00280

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75675;0.75530;0.75555 P;0.00120

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10885;1.10490;1.10625 P;0.00200

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0230;1.0155;1.0172 P;0.0040

Jun;US Dollar;98.320;97.915;98.221 P;-0.251

Aug;Comex Gold;1543.3;1522.8;1540.2 S;6.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1549.9;1530.0;1546.7 S;6.8

Sep;Comex Silver;18.810;18.315;18.628 S;-0.081

Dec;Comex Silver;18.930;18.455;18.764 S;-0.081

Sep;Coffee;103.80;101.95;102.60 S;0.10

Dec;Coffee;106.05;104.25;104.90 S;0.10

Aug;Crude Oil;58.26;56.65;57.08 S;-1.37

