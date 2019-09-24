Aug;Live Cattle;108.475;106.900;107.425 S;-0.350
Oct;Live Cattle;114.600;113.500;113.950 S;-0.150
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.450;141.100;141.250 S;-0.350
Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.425;139.200;140.200 S;0.475
Aug;Lean Hogs;70.100;68.550;69.100 S;0.725
Oct;Lean Hogs;76.325;75.425;75.925 S;0.800
Jul;Wheat;484^2;477^4;481^6 S;-1^2
Sep;Wheat;490^2;484^2;488^4 S;-1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;408^2;402^6;405^0 S;-1^4
Sep;KC Wheat;421^4;416^0;418^4 S;-1^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;548^4;535^2;544^4 S;7^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;559^4;547^0;556^0 S;7^6
Jul;Corn;376^0;370^2;374^6 S;1^4
Sep;Corn;387^0;381^4;385^4 S;1^2
Jul;Soybeans;899^0;890^4;894^2 S;1^6
Aug;Soybeans;912^2;904^0;907^6 S;1^6
Jul;BFP Milk;18.27;18.23;18.26 S;-0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;18.32;18.08;18.10 S;-0.25
Sep;BFP Milk;18.26;17.99;18.02 S;-0.22
Oct;BFP Milk;17.63;17.41;17.43 S;-0.22
Nov;BFP Milk;16.97;16.74;16.78 S;-0.18
Jul;Sugar;11.57;11.19;11.50 S;0.28
Oct;Sugar;11.57;11.19;11.50 S;0.28
Jun;B-Pound;1.2543;1.2453;1.2474 P;0.0055
Jun;J-Yen;0.93990;0.93275;0.93585 P;0.00280
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75675;0.75530;0.75555 P;0.00120
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10885;1.10490;1.10625 P;0.00200
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0230;1.0155;1.0172 P;0.0040
Jun;US Dollar;98.320;97.915;98.221 P;-0.251
Aug;Comex Gold;1543.3;1522.8;1540.2 S;6.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1549.9;1530.0;1546.7 S;6.8
Sep;Comex Silver;18.810;18.315;18.628 S;-0.081
Dec;Comex Silver;18.930;18.455;18.764 S;-0.081
Sep;Coffee;103.80;101.95;102.60 S;0.10
Dec;Coffee;106.05;104.25;104.90 S;0.10
Aug;Crude Oil;58.26;56.65;57.08 S;-1.37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.