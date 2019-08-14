Aug;Live Cattle;100.600;98.400;98.500 S;-0.750
Oct;Live Cattle;105.875;104.325;104.550 S;0.600
Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.300;128.775;133.375 S;5.825
Oct;Feeder Cattle;134.475;129.675;134.475 S;6.750
Aug;Lean Hogs;67.275;64.600;66.775 S;2.200
Oct;Lean Hogs;65.325;62.525;64.775 S;1.750
Jul;Wheat;480^0;471^2;473^6 S;1^6
Sep;Wheat;483^4;475^6;478^2 S;2^4
Jul;KC Wheat;390^0;380^6;384^6 S;1^2
Sep;KC Wheat;406^4;397^4;400^6 S;0^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;508^0;503^0;505^4 S;2^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;520^6;516^6;517^4 S;1^0
Jul;Corn;370^4;358^4;359^0 S;-7^0
Sep;Corn;381^0;370^0;370^2 S;-6^2
Jul;Soybeans;869^4;869^4;861^0 S;-11^0
Aug;Soybeans;880^6;864^4;865^4 S;-10^6
Jul;BFP Milk;17.64;17.56;17.64 S;0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;17.81;17.64;17.80 S;0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;17.81;17.67;17.78 S;0.08
Oct;BFP Milk;17.46;17.34;17.45 S;0.06
Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;16.95;17.04 S;0.05
Jul;Sugar;11.81;11.57;11.61 S;-0.11
Oct;Sugar;11.81;11.57;11.61 S;-0.11
Jun;B-Pound;1.2119;1.2062;1.2077 S;0.0002
Jun;J-Yen;0.94875;0.93915;0.94670 S;0.00575
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75180;0.75180 S;-0.00555
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12205;1.11590;1.11675 S;-0.00445
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0336;1.0266;1.0304 S;0.0019
Jun;US Dollar;97.895;97.500;97.631 P;0.254
Aug;Comex Gold;1528.4;1499.0;1521.6 S;10.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1534.9;1504.5;1527.8 S;10.9
Sep;Comex Silver;17.450;17.000;17.422 S;0.180
Dec;Comex Silver;17.550;17.125;17.540 S;0.169
Sep;Coffee;99.90;97.30;97.90 S;-1.80
Dec;Coffee;103.40;100.95;101.50 S;-1.80
Aug;Crude Oil;56.84;54.00;55.25 S;-1.90
