Aug;Live Cattle;100.600;98.400;98.500 S;-0.750

Oct;Live Cattle;105.875;104.325;104.550 S;0.600

Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.300;128.775;133.375 S;5.825

Oct;Feeder Cattle;134.475;129.675;134.475 S;6.750

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.275;64.600;66.775 S;2.200

Oct;Lean Hogs;65.325;62.525;64.775 S;1.750

Jul;Wheat;480^0;471^2;473^6 S;1^6

Sep;Wheat;483^4;475^6;478^2 S;2^4

Jul;KC Wheat;390^0;380^6;384^6 S;1^2

Sep;KC Wheat;406^4;397^4;400^6 S;0^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;508^0;503^0;505^4 S;2^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;520^6;516^6;517^4 S;1^0

Jul;Corn;370^4;358^4;359^0 S;-7^0

Sep;Corn;381^0;370^0;370^2 S;-6^2

Jul;Soybeans;869^4;869^4;861^0 S;-11^0

Aug;Soybeans;880^6;864^4;865^4 S;-10^6

Jul;BFP Milk;17.64;17.56;17.64 S;0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;17.81;17.64;17.80 S;0.08

Sep;BFP Milk;17.81;17.67;17.78 S;0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;17.46;17.34;17.45 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;16.95;17.04 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;11.81;11.57;11.61 S;-0.11

Oct;Sugar;11.81;11.57;11.61 S;-0.11

Jun;B-Pound;1.2119;1.2062;1.2077 S;0.0002

Jun;J-Yen;0.94875;0.93915;0.94670 S;0.00575

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75180;0.75180 S;-0.00555

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12205;1.11590;1.11675 S;-0.00445

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0336;1.0266;1.0304 S;0.0019

Jun;US Dollar;97.895;97.500;97.631 P;0.254

Aug;Comex Gold;1528.4;1499.0;1521.6 S;10.8

Oct;Comex Gold;1534.9;1504.5;1527.8 S;10.9

Sep;Comex Silver;17.450;17.000;17.422 S;0.180

Dec;Comex Silver;17.550;17.125;17.540 S;0.169

Sep;Coffee;99.90;97.30;97.90 S;-1.80

Dec;Coffee;103.40;100.95;101.50 S;-1.80

Aug;Crude Oil;56.84;54.00;55.25 S;-1.90

