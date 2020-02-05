Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;121.200;118.800;119.175 S;-1.475
Nov;Feeder Cattle;138.075;135.500;135.675 S;-1.825
Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.300;137.025;137.250 S;-1.675
Dec;Lean Hogs;57.975;56.975;57.100 S;0.350
Feb;Lean Hogs;63.150;61.650;61.875 S;-0.450
Dec;Wheat;563^6;555^4;562^0 S;4^6
Mar;Wheat;560^4;553^2;559^0 S;4^4
Dec;KC Wheat;474^6;467^4;473^6 S;6^4
Mar;KC Wheat;481^0;474^2;480^2 S;6^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;537^0;532^0;535^2 S;3^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;546^6;541^4;544^6 S;3^0
Dec;Corn;383^2;379^4;380^6 S;-1^4
Mar;Corn;389^0;385^2;386^4 S;-1^4
Jan;Soybeans;888^0;878^0;880^0 S;0^4
Mar;Soybeans;901^4;891^6;893^4 S;0^4
Nov;BFP Milk;17.13;16.85;16.89 S;-0.09
Dec;BFP Milk;17.36;17.00;17.06 S;-0.20
Jan;BFP Milk;17.37;17.13;17.17 S;-0.04
Feb;BFP Milk;17.15;17.01;17.07 S;0.01
Mar;BFP Milk;17.25;17.10;17.16 S;0.02
Mar;Sugar;14.86;14.59;14.73 S;0.02
May;Sugar;14.60;14.38;14.51 S;0.02
Dec;B-Pound;1.3085;1.2970;1.3002 S;-0.0042
Dec;J-Yen;0.91675;0.91225;0.91235 S;-0.00285
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75390;0.75180;0.75220 S;-0.00035
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10745;1.10200;1.10230 S;-0.00460
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0360;1.0287;1.0296 S;-0.0046
Dec;US Dollar;98.180;97.760;98.158 S;0.331
Dec;Comex Gold;1560.7;1547.7;1557.8 S;5.9
Feb;Comex Gold;1566.2;1551.1;1562.8 S;4.4
Dec;Comex Silver;17.710;17.465;17.602 S;0.029
Mar;Comex Silver;17.785;17.545;17.683 S;0.034
Dec;Coffee;99.25;97.55;97.75 S;-0.40
Mar;Coffee;101.40;99.70;99.85 S;-0.50
Jan;Crude Oil;51.88;49.47;50.75 S;1.63
