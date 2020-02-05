Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;121.200;118.800;119.175 S;-1.475

Nov;Feeder Cattle;138.075;135.500;135.675 S;-1.825

Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.300;137.025;137.250 S;-1.675

Dec;Lean Hogs;57.975;56.975;57.100 S;0.350

Feb;Lean Hogs;63.150;61.650;61.875 S;-0.450

Dec;Wheat;563^6;555^4;562^0 S;4^6

Mar;Wheat;560^4;553^2;559^0 S;4^4

Dec;KC Wheat;474^6;467^4;473^6 S;6^4

Mar;KC Wheat;481^0;474^2;480^2 S;6^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;537^0;532^0;535^2 S;3^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;546^6;541^4;544^6 S;3^0

Dec;Corn;383^2;379^4;380^6 S;-1^4

Mar;Corn;389^0;385^2;386^4 S;-1^4

Jan;Soybeans;888^0;878^0;880^0 S;0^4

Mar;Soybeans;901^4;891^6;893^4 S;0^4

Nov;BFP Milk;17.13;16.85;16.89 S;-0.09

Dec;BFP Milk;17.36;17.00;17.06 S;-0.20

Jan;BFP Milk;17.37;17.13;17.17 S;-0.04

Feb;BFP Milk;17.15;17.01;17.07 S;0.01

Mar;BFP Milk;17.25;17.10;17.16 S;0.02

Mar;Sugar;14.86;14.59;14.73 S;0.02

May;Sugar;14.60;14.38;14.51 S;0.02

Dec;B-Pound;1.3085;1.2970;1.3002 S;-0.0042

Dec;J-Yen;0.91675;0.91225;0.91235 S;-0.00285

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75390;0.75180;0.75220 S;-0.00035

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10745;1.10200;1.10230 S;-0.00460

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0360;1.0287;1.0296 S;-0.0046

Dec;US Dollar;98.180;97.760;98.158 S;0.331

Dec;Comex Gold;1560.7;1547.7;1557.8 S;5.9

Feb;Comex Gold;1566.2;1551.1;1562.8 S;4.4

Dec;Comex Silver;17.710;17.465;17.602 S;0.029

Mar;Comex Silver;17.785;17.545;17.683 S;0.034

Dec;Coffee;99.25;97.55;97.75 S;-0.40

Mar;Coffee;101.40;99.70;99.85 S;-0.50

Jan;Crude Oil;51.88;49.47;50.75 S;1.63

