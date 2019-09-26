Aug;Live Cattle;108.900;107.975;108.750 S;0.250
Oct;Live Cattle;115.125;114.250;115.000 S;0.275
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.700;141.475;141.500 S;-0.075
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.825;141.450 S;0.325
Aug;Lean Hogs;71.325;68.900;70.375 S;-1.025
Oct;Lean Hogs;77.875;75.150;76.800 S;-1.225
Jul;Wheat;486^6;476^6;484^2 S;7^0
Sep;Wheat;492^4;483^0;490^2 S;6^4
Jul;KC Wheat;411^2;403^2;408^2 S;4^2
Sep;KC Wheat;424^2;417^2;421^4 S;4^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;559^0;546^0;548^6 S;-5^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;570^4;559^4;562^0 S;-3^6
Jul;Corn;375^6;368^2;372^4 S;-1^6
Sep;Corn;387^2;380^6;384^6 S;-0^6
Jul;Soybeans;895^4;886^6;888^4 S;-0^6
Aug;Soybeans;909^6;901^2;902^6 S;-0^4
Jul;BFP Milk;18.28;18.27;18.28 S;0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;18.04;17.87;17.90 S;-0.17
Sep;BFP Milk;18.07;17.92;17.95 S;-0.13
Oct;BFP Milk;17.51;17.34;17.36 S;-0.11
Nov;BFP Milk;16.82;16.68;16.72 S;-0.11
Jul;Sugar;11.86;11.56;11.63 S;-0.17
Oct;Sugar;11.86;11.56;11.63 S;-0.17
Jun;B-Pound;1.2419;1.2341;1.2365 S;-0.0029
Jun;J-Yen;0.93595;0.93130;0.93260 S;-0.00065
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75725;0.75500;0.75555 S;-0.00080
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10315;1.09845;1.09920 S;-0.00200
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0162;1.0119;1.0136 S;-0.0020
Jun;US Dollar;98.830;98.450;98.765 S;0.151
Aug;Comex Gold;1519.5;1507.1;1515.2 S;-0.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1526.0;1513.8;1521.8 S;-0.9
Sep;Comex Silver;18.110;17.785;17.912 S;-0.153
Dec;Comex Silver;18.235;17.925;18.047 S;-0.158
Sep;Coffee;106.30;103.50;104.35 S;-0.10
Dec;Coffee;108.45;105.80;106.60 S;-0.10
Aug;Crude Oil;56.65;55.25;56.28 S;0.06
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.