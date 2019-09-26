Aug;Live Cattle;108.900;107.975;108.750 S;0.250

Oct;Live Cattle;115.125;114.250;115.000 S;0.275

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.700;141.475;141.500 S;-0.075

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.825;141.450 S;0.325

Aug;Lean Hogs;71.325;68.900;70.375 S;-1.025

Oct;Lean Hogs;77.875;75.150;76.800 S;-1.225

Jul;Wheat;486^6;476^6;484^2 S;7^0

Sep;Wheat;492^4;483^0;490^2 S;6^4

Jul;KC Wheat;411^2;403^2;408^2 S;4^2

Sep;KC Wheat;424^2;417^2;421^4 S;4^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;559^0;546^0;548^6 S;-5^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;570^4;559^4;562^0 S;-3^6

Jul;Corn;375^6;368^2;372^4 S;-1^6

Sep;Corn;387^2;380^6;384^6 S;-0^6

Jul;Soybeans;895^4;886^6;888^4 S;-0^6

Aug;Soybeans;909^6;901^2;902^6 S;-0^4

Jul;BFP Milk;18.28;18.27;18.28 S;0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;18.04;17.87;17.90 S;-0.17

Sep;BFP Milk;18.07;17.92;17.95 S;-0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;17.51;17.34;17.36 S;-0.11

Nov;BFP Milk;16.82;16.68;16.72 S;-0.11

Jul;Sugar;11.86;11.56;11.63 S;-0.17

Oct;Sugar;11.86;11.56;11.63 S;-0.17

Jun;B-Pound;1.2419;1.2341;1.2365 S;-0.0029

Jun;J-Yen;0.93595;0.93130;0.93260 S;-0.00065

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75725;0.75500;0.75555 S;-0.00080

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10315;1.09845;1.09920 S;-0.00200

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0162;1.0119;1.0136 S;-0.0020

Jun;US Dollar;98.830;98.450;98.765 S;0.151

Aug;Comex Gold;1519.5;1507.1;1515.2 S;-0.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1526.0;1513.8;1521.8 S;-0.9

Sep;Comex Silver;18.110;17.785;17.912 S;-0.153

Dec;Comex Silver;18.235;17.925;18.047 S;-0.158

Sep;Coffee;106.30;103.50;104.35 S;-0.10

Dec;Coffee;108.45;105.80;106.60 S;-0.10

Aug;Crude Oil;56.65;55.25;56.28 S;0.06

