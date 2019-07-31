Aug;Live Cattle;109.250;107.100;107.650 S;-1.425

Oct;Live Cattle;113.550;111.550;112.225 S;-1.225

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.075;141.425;142.550 S;-1.325

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.350;140.825;141.525 S;-1.575

Aug;Lean Hogs;74.575;71.000;71.000 S;-3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;73.825;70.275;70.275 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;500^4;484^4;487^2 S;-10^0

Sep;Wheat;505^2;490^6;493^2 S;-9^6

Jul;KC Wheat;434^4;421^2;422^6 S;-10^6

Sep;KC Wheat;451^6;439^0;440^4 S;-10^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;528^6;518^6;519^4 S;-9^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;541^4;532^2;533^2 S;-7^2

Jul;Corn;413^6;400^0;400^2 S;-11^0

Sep;Corn;423^4;409^4;410^0 S;-11^0

Jul;Soybeans;882^0;862^6;864^0 S;-14^6

Aug;Soybeans;887^2;867^4;869^0 S;-15^2

Jul;BFP Milk;17.83;17.63;17.68 S;-0.17

Aug;BFP Milk;17.77;17.64;17.65 S;-0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;17.55;17.43;17.46 S;-0.14

Oct;BFP Milk;17.17;17.04;17.04 S;-0.11

Nov;BFP Milk;16.78;16.65;16.72 S;-0.08

Jul;Sugar;12.23;12.03;12.21 S;0.06

Oct;Sugar;12.23;12.03;12.21 S;0.06

Jun;B-Pound;1.2277;1.2161;1.2188 S;-0.0011

Jun;J-Yen;0.92485;0.92035;0.92235 S;-0.00185

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76395;0.75850;0.75945 S;-0.00290

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12035;1.11055;1.11275 S;-0.00915

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0157;1.0090;1.0108 S;-0.0045

Jun;US Dollar;98.445;97.755;98.258 S;0.576

Aug;Comex Gold;1441.9;1416.5;1431.8 S;-16.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1447.8;1422.3;1437.8 S;-16.6

Sep;Comex Silver;16.725;16.350;16.533 S;-0.293

Dec;Comex Silver;16.790;16.530;16.655 S;-0.215

Sep;Coffee;104.05;101.75;103.30 S;0.20

Dec;Coffee;107.70;105.50;107.05 S;0.25

Aug;Crude Oil;58.86;57.93;58.63 S;-0.09

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments