Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 8 —$4.60/bu.
Oct. 26 —$4.3950/bu.
Oct. 12 —$4.47/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.63/bu
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 8 —$5.25/bu.
Oct. 26 — $5.40/bu.
Oct. 12 —$5.26/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.99/bu.
Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 8 — $6.15/cwt.
Oct. 26 — $6.00/cwt.
Oct. 12 — $5.4350/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.71/cwt.
December corn futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $3.6750/bu.
Nov. 1 — $3.66675/bu.
Oct. 18 — $3.7075/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.49/bu.
March corn futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $3.7825/bu.
Nov. 1 — $3.7875/bu.
Oct. 18 — $3.83/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.6275/bu.
May corn futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $3.8575/bu.
Nov. 1 — $3.8675/bu.
Oct. 18 — $3.9025/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.7175/bu.
Class III December futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $14.88/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $15.23/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $15.52/cwt.
Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.
Class III February futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $15.18/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $15.24/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $15.48/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $15.45/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Nov. 15 — $1.4250/lb.
Nov. 1 — $1.4550/lb.
Oct. 18 — $1.52/lb.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.7250/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Nov. 15 — $1.36/lb.
Nov. 1 — $1.3750/lb.
Oct. 18 — $1.2650/lb.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.6850/lb.
December Live Cattle futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $115.150/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $117.125/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $117.175/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $117.275/cwt.
February Live Cattle futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $119.100/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $122.350/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $121.375/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $121.200/cwt.
November Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Nov. 15 — $148.625/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $153.500/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $154.425/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $154.550/cwt.
January Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Nov 15 — $147.850/cwt.
Nov. 1 — $150.600/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $154.500/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $152.250/cwt.
Idaho Hay Report
Nov. 9
Fair/Good — $140 to $150/ton
Oct. 12
Premium/supreme — $145 to $180/ton
Fair — $125 to $140/ton
Utility/fair — $110/ton
Oct. 13, 2017
Premium/Supreme — $140 to $150/ton
Good — $125 to $130/ton
