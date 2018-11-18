Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Nov. 8 —$4.60/bu.

Oct. 26 —$4.3950/bu.

Oct. 12 —$4.47/bu.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.63/bu

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Nov. 8 —$5.25/bu.

Oct. 26 — $5.40/bu.

Oct. 12 —$5.26/bu.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.99/bu.

Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Nov. 8 — $6.15/cwt.

Oct. 26 — $6.00/cwt.

Oct. 12 — $5.4350/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.71/cwt.

December corn futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $3.6750/bu.

Nov. 1 — $3.66675/bu.

Oct. 18 — $3.7075/bu.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.49/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $3.7825/bu.

Nov. 1 — $3.7875/bu.

Oct. 18 — $3.83/bu.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.6275/bu.

May corn futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $3.8575/bu.

Nov. 1 — $3.8675/bu.

Oct. 18 — $3.9025/bu.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.7175/bu.

Class III December futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $14.88/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $15.23/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $15.52/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.

Class III February futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $15.18/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $15.24/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $15.48/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $15.45/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Nov. 15 — $1.4250/lb.

Nov. 1 — $1.4550/lb.

Oct. 18 — $1.52/lb.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.7250/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Nov. 15 — $1.36/lb.

Nov. 1 — $1.3750/lb.

Oct. 18 — $1.2650/lb.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.6850/lb.

December Live Cattle futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $115.150/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $117.125/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $117.175/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $117.275/cwt.

February Live Cattle futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $119.100/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $122.350/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $121.375/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $121.200/cwt.

November Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Nov. 15 — $148.625/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $153.500/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $154.425/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $154.550/cwt.

January Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Nov 15 — $147.850/cwt.

Nov. 1 — $150.600/cwt.

Oct. 4 — $154.500/cwt.

Oct. 12, 2017 — $152.250/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Nov. 9

Fair/Good — $140 to $150/ton

Oct. 12

Premium/supreme — $145 to $180/ton

Fair — $125 to $140/ton

Utility/fair — $110/ton

Oct. 13, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $140 to $150/ton

Good — $125 to $130/ton

