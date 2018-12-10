Aug Live Cattle 121.900 120.775 121.200 S -0.325

Oct Live Cattle 123.950 123.000 123.600 S -0.025

Aug Feeder Cattle 145.650 144.450 145.025 S 0.650

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.650 142.550 143.275 S 0.750

Aug Lean Hogs 68.150 66.625 66.825 S -1.050

Oct Lean Hogs 72.425 71.225 72.075 S -0.250

Jul Wheat 522^6 521^4 514^6 S 2^2

Sep Wheat 531^0 524^4 525^2 S -6^4

Jul KC Wheat 486^2 484^0 482^6 S -0^4

Sep KC Wheat 513^4 507^4 510^2 S -2^0

Jul MPS Wheat 581^6 581^6 585^6 P -4^0

Sep MPS Wheat 581^0 573^4 581^4 P -6^4

Jul Corn 376^0 372^6 374^2 S 0^4

Sep Corn 386^0 383^4 384^0 S -2^0

Jul Soybeans 916^4 908^4 909^6 S -7^4

Aug Soybeans 929^0 921^2 922^6 S -6^4

Jul BFP Milk 14.05 13.77 13.81 S -0.17

Aug BFP Milk 14.45 14.17 14.22 S -0.19

Sep BFP Milk 14.88 14.71 14.74 S -0.07

Oct BFP Milk 15.31 15.18 15.20 S -0.01

Nov BFP Milk 15.61 15.44 15.46 S 0.00

Jul Sugar 12.84 12.62 12.72 S -0.15

Oct Sugar 12.95 12.73 12.82 S -0.15

Jun B-Pound 1.2763 1.2511 1.2756 P -0.0204

Jun J-Yen 0.89140 0.88335 0.88830 P -0.00435

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75240 0.74595 0.75295 P -0.00680

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14490 1.13560 1.14295 P -0.00710

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0139 1.0095 1.0115 P -0.0009

Jun US Dollar 97.210 96.325 96.476 P 0.709

Aug Comex Gold 1256.6 1246.9 1249.4 S -4.7

Oct Comex Gold 1262.3 1253.2 1255.6 S -4.7

Sep Comex Silver 14.735 14.565 14.605 S -0.121

Dec Comex Silver 14.820 14.665 14.691 S -0.107

Sep Treasury Bond 144^17 143^25 143^30 P -0^4

Sep Coffee 105.30 103.90 105.15 S 1.05

Dec Coffee 108.45 107.05 108.30 S 1.10

Jul Cotton 80.60 79.35 80.23 P -0.41

Mar Cotton 82.13 81.25 81.73 P -0.24

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4860 1.4215 1.4845 P -0.0585

Aug Heating Oil 1.8917 1.8390 1.8778 P -0.0360

Jul Natural Gas 4.666 4.390 4.488 P 0.103

Aug Crude Oil 53.01 51.20 52.81 P -1.50

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

