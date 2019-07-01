Aug Live Cattle 106.625 105.050 105.525 S 0.100

Oct Live Cattle 111.375 110.025 110.675 S 0.425

Aug Feeder Cattle 139.400 136.950 137.900 S 1.200

Oct Feeder Cattle 139.350 136.050 137.025 S 0.175

Aug Lean Hogs 78.975 76.850 78.700 S 2.700

Oct Lean Hogs 73.700 71.775 73.200 S 2.350

Jul Wheat 532^0 511^6 514^0 S -14^0

Sep Wheat 531^0 508^4 511^6 S -15^4

Jul KC Wheat 452^0 430^0 434^6 S -16^6

Sep KC Wheat 466^0 439^0 444^0 S -17^4

Jul MPS Wheat 544^0 539^2 543^2 S -11^0

Sep MPS Wheat 554^4 538^2 544^4 S -9^6

Jul Corn 424^6 410^2 412^0 S -8^2

Sep Corn 429^4 413^4 415^4 S -9^2

Jul Soybeans 910^6 884^0 885^4 S -14^2

Aug Soybeans 915^6 888^2 889^6 S -14^6

Jul BFP Milk 17.50 17.22 17.47 S 0.18

Aug BFP Milk 17.91 17.57 17.90 S 0.31

Sep BFP Milk 17.97 17.77 17.95 S 0.17

Oct BFP Milk 17.94 17.75 17.93 S 0.17

Nov BFP Milk 17.76 17.63 17.76 S 0.14

Jul Sugar 12.32 P

Oct Sugar 12.82 12.50 12.57 S -0.05

Jun B-Pound 1.2750 1.2676 1.2680 S -0.0069

Jun J-Yen 0.93020 0.92650 0.92705 S -0.00605

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76565 0.76310 0.76280 S -0.00345

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14400 1.13490 1.13535 S -0.00930

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0297 1.0186 1.0196 S -0.0126

Jun US Dollar 96.425 95.775 96.409 S 0.743

Aug Comex Gold 1411.0 1390.9 1395.3 S -24.3

Oct Comex Gold 1418.0 1396.4 1400.8 S -24.3

Sep Comex Silver 15.345 15.155 15.193 S -0.148

Dec Comex Silver 15.445 15.265 15.301 S -0.146

Sep Treasury Bond 154^22 153^28 154^6 S -0^19

Sep Coffee 114.10 110.55 111.35 S 1.90

Dec Coffee 117.60 114.15 114.95 S 1.90

Jul Cotton 66.23 66.23 63.17 S 0.02

Mar Cotton 68.35 66.45 66.58 S 0.50

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9159 1.8592 1.8815 S 0.0274

Aug Heating Oil 1.9964 1.9407 1.9610 S 0.0138

Jul Natural Gas 2.331 2.217 2.267 S -0.041

Aug Crude Oil 60.32 58.40 59.14 S 0.62

