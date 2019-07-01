Aug Live Cattle 106.625 105.050 105.525 S 0.100
Oct Live Cattle 111.375 110.025 110.675 S 0.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 139.400 136.950 137.900 S 1.200
Oct Feeder Cattle 139.350 136.050 137.025 S 0.175
Aug Lean Hogs 78.975 76.850 78.700 S 2.700
Oct Lean Hogs 73.700 71.775 73.200 S 2.350
Jul Wheat 532^0 511^6 514^0 S -14^0
Sep Wheat 531^0 508^4 511^6 S -15^4
Jul KC Wheat 452^0 430^0 434^6 S -16^6
Sep KC Wheat 466^0 439^0 444^0 S -17^4
Jul MPS Wheat 544^0 539^2 543^2 S -11^0
Sep MPS Wheat 554^4 538^2 544^4 S -9^6
Jul Corn 424^6 410^2 412^0 S -8^2
Sep Corn 429^4 413^4 415^4 S -9^2
Jul Soybeans 910^6 884^0 885^4 S -14^2
Aug Soybeans 915^6 888^2 889^6 S -14^6
Jul BFP Milk 17.50 17.22 17.47 S 0.18
Aug BFP Milk 17.91 17.57 17.90 S 0.31
Sep BFP Milk 17.97 17.77 17.95 S 0.17
Oct BFP Milk 17.94 17.75 17.93 S 0.17
Nov BFP Milk 17.76 17.63 17.76 S 0.14
Jul Sugar 12.32 P
Oct Sugar 12.82 12.50 12.57 S -0.05
Jun B-Pound 1.2750 1.2676 1.2680 S -0.0069
Jun J-Yen 0.93020 0.92650 0.92705 S -0.00605
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76565 0.76310 0.76280 S -0.00345
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14400 1.13490 1.13535 S -0.00930
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0297 1.0186 1.0196 S -0.0126
Jun US Dollar 96.425 95.775 96.409 S 0.743
Aug Comex Gold 1411.0 1390.9 1395.3 S -24.3
Oct Comex Gold 1418.0 1396.4 1400.8 S -24.3
Sep Comex Silver 15.345 15.155 15.193 S -0.148
Dec Comex Silver 15.445 15.265 15.301 S -0.146
Sep Treasury Bond 154^22 153^28 154^6 S -0^19
Sep Coffee 114.10 110.55 111.35 S 1.90
Dec Coffee 117.60 114.15 114.95 S 1.90
Jul Cotton 66.23 66.23 63.17 S 0.02
Mar Cotton 68.35 66.45 66.58 S 0.50
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9159 1.8592 1.8815 S 0.0274
Aug Heating Oil 1.9964 1.9407 1.9610 S 0.0138
Jul Natural Gas 2.331 2.217 2.267 S -0.041
Aug Crude Oil 60.32 58.40 59.14 S 0.62
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.