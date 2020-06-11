commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;96.750;95.350;96.450 S;-0.050
Nov;Feeder Cattle;132.350;130.125;132.175 S;-0.500
Jan;Feeder Cattle;133.575;131.650;133.250 S;-0.900
Dec;Lean Hogs;48.075;47.850;47.975 S;0.125
Feb;Lean Hogs;53.025;51.975;52.125 S;-0.675
Dec;Wheat;509^0;498^4;499^2 S;-7^0
Mar;Wheat;514^6;504^2;505^6 S;-5^6
Dec;KC Wheat;458^2;445^2;447^0 S;-10^4
Mar;KC Wheat;466^4;454^0;455^6 S;-10^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;522^6;513^0;513^2 S;-6^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;535^0;525^4;526^0 S;-5^6
Dec;Corn;331^0;325^2;329^6 S;3^4
Mar;Corn;336^0;330^4;335^0 S;3^2
Jan;Soybeans;869^4;861^0;866^0 S;0^4
Mar;Soybeans;871^4;863^4;868^0 S;0^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.48;20.17;20.45 S;0.03
Dec;BFP Milk;19.30;18.79;18.91 S;-0.43
Jan;BFP Milk;17.75;17.25;17.40 S;-0.48
Feb;BFP Milk;17.33;16.85;16.94 S;-0.49
Mar;BFP Milk;17.01;16.67;16.75 S;-0.41
Mar;Sugar;12.18;11.88;11.94 S;-0.29
May;Sugar;12.34;12.02;12.10 S;-0.28
Dec;B-Pound;1.2754;1.2587;1.2595 S;-0.0169
Dec;J-Yen;0.93835;0.93260;0.93625 S;0.00225
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14045;1.12925;1.13010 S;-0.00865
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0666;1.0571;1.0602 S;0.0008
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.800;95.945;96.739 S;0.000
Dec;US Dollar;1744.1;1720.0;1732.0 S;18.0
Dec;Comex Gold;1754.9;1727.5;1739.8 S;15.1
Feb;Comex Gold;18.390;17.600;17.889 S;-0.041
Dec;Comex Silver;18.565;17.770;18.061 S;-0.038
Dec;Coffee;97.65;94.60;96.00 S;-0.75
Mar;Coffee;99.20;96.40;97.70 S;-0.85
Jun;Crude Oil;39.09;35.41;36.34 S;-0.58
