Commodities
commodities

Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;96.750;95.350;96.450 S;-0.050

Nov;Feeder Cattle;132.350;130.125;132.175 S;-0.500

Jan;Feeder Cattle;133.575;131.650;133.250 S;-0.900

Dec;Lean Hogs;48.075;47.850;47.975 S;0.125

Feb;Lean Hogs;53.025;51.975;52.125 S;-0.675

Dec;Wheat;509^0;498^4;499^2 S;-7^0

Mar;Wheat;514^6;504^2;505^6 S;-5^6

Dec;KC Wheat;458^2;445^2;447^0 S;-10^4

Mar;KC Wheat;466^4;454^0;455^6 S;-10^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;522^6;513^0;513^2 S;-6^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;535^0;525^4;526^0 S;-5^6

Dec;Corn;331^0;325^2;329^6 S;3^4

Mar;Corn;336^0;330^4;335^0 S;3^2

Jan;Soybeans;869^4;861^0;866^0 S;0^4

Mar;Soybeans;871^4;863^4;868^0 S;0^2

Nov;BFP Milk;20.48;20.17;20.45 S;0.03

Dec;BFP Milk;19.30;18.79;18.91 S;-0.43

Jan;BFP Milk;17.75;17.25;17.40 S;-0.48

Feb;BFP Milk;17.33;16.85;16.94 S;-0.49

Mar;BFP Milk;17.01;16.67;16.75 S;-0.41

Mar;Sugar;12.18;11.88;11.94 S;-0.29

May;Sugar;12.34;12.02;12.10 S;-0.28

Dec;B-Pound;1.2754;1.2587;1.2595 S;-0.0169

Dec;J-Yen;0.93835;0.93260;0.93625 S;0.00225

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14045;1.12925;1.13010 S;-0.00865

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0666;1.0571;1.0602 S;0.0008

Dec;Swiss Franc;96.800;95.945;96.739 S;0.000

Dec;US Dollar;1744.1;1720.0;1732.0 S;18.0

Dec;Comex Gold;1754.9;1727.5;1739.8 S;15.1

Feb;Comex Gold;18.390;17.600;17.889 S;-0.041

Dec;Comex Silver;18.565;17.770;18.061 S;-0.038

Dec;Coffee;97.65;94.60;96.00 S;-0.75

Mar;Coffee;99.20;96.40;97.70 S;-0.85

Jun;Crude Oil;39.09;35.41;36.34 S;-0.58

