Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;119.975;118.350;119.750 S;0.575

Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.950;135.275;135.900 S;0.225

Jan;Feeder Cattle;138.550;136.800;137.575 S;0.325

Dec;Lean Hogs;58.275;56.775;57.700 S;0.600

Feb;Lean Hogs;64.875;61.525;64.875 S;3.000

Dec;Wheat;565^4;555^6;556^2 S;-5^6

Mar;Wheat;562^4;553^0;553^4 S;-5^4

Dec;KC Wheat;477^0;467^0;467^6 S;-6^0

Mar;KC Wheat;483^2;474^0;474^4 S;-5^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;538^2;531^6;532^4 S;-2^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;548^0;541^6;542^4 S;-2^2

Dec;Corn;381^6;376^0;379^2 S;-1^4

Mar;Corn;387^4;382^0;384^4 S;-2^0

Jan;Soybeans;886^2;876^6;881^0 S;1^0

Mar;Soybeans;900^0;890^6;894^6 S;1^2

Nov;BFP Milk;17.00;16.90;16.97 S;0.08

Dec;BFP Milk;17.23;17.02;17.23 S;0.17

Jan;BFP Milk;17.35;17.10;17.29 S;0.18

Feb;BFP Milk;17.23;17.04;17.23 S;0.16

Mar;BFP Milk;17.35;17.16;17.34 S;0.19

Mar;Sugar;14.80;14.54;14.74 S;0.01

May;Sugar;14.58;14.35;14.54 S;0.03

Dec;B-Pound;1.3013;1.2932;1.2936 S;-0.0060

Dec;J-Yen;0.91270;0.91080;0.91105 S;-0.00135

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75330;0.75150;0.75225 S;0.00030

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10385;1.09890;1.10015 S;-0.00175

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0302;1.0275;1.0279 S;-0.0012

Dec;US Dollar;98.445;98.075;98.381 S;0.187

Dec;Comex Gold;1565.6;1551.6;1565.1 S;7.8

Feb;Comex Gold;1571.9;1556.0;1570.0 S;7.6

Dec;Comex Silver;17.875;17.575;17.818 S;0.213

Mar;Comex Silver;17.95;17.675;17.899 S;0.222

Dec;Coffee;99.35;97.40;98.15 S;0.40

Mar;Coffee;101.45;99.55;100.35 S;0.50

Mar;Crude Oil;52.20;50.24;50.95 S;0.30

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments