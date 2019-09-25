Aug;Live Cattle;108.700;107.375;108.500 S;1.075
Oct;Live Cattle;114.825;113.750;114.725 S;0.775
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.650;141.050;141.575 S;0.325
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.275;139.725;141.125 S;0.925
Aug;Lean Hogs;71.575;68.600;71.400 S;2.300
Oct;Lean Hogs;78.125;75.350;78.025 S;2.100
Jul;Wheat;482^2;476^2;477^2 S;-4^4
Sep;Wheat;488^6;482^6;483^6 S;-4^6
Jul;KC Wheat;408^0;402^0;404^0 S;-1^0
Sep;KC Wheat;421^2;415^4;417^2 S;-1^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;557^0;544^0;554^2 S;9^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;568^2;556^0;565^6 S;9^6
Jul;Corn;377^4;372^2;374^2 S;-0^4
Sep;Corn;388^4;383^6;385^4 S;0^0
Jul;Soybeans;897^6;885^2;889^2 S;-5^0
Aug;Soybeans;911^2;899^0;903^2 S;-4^4
Jul;BFP Milk;18.28;18.25;18.26 S;0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;18.20;17.98;18.09 S;0.00
Sep;BFP Milk;18.16;18.00;18.08 S;0.06
Oct;BFP Milk;17.60;17.44;17.48 S;0.07
Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.80;16.83 S;0.02
Jul;Sugar;11.84;11.48;11.80 S;0.30
Oct;Sugar;11.84;11.48;11.80 S;0.30
Jun;B-Pound;1.2534;1.2387;1.2390 S;-0.0144
Jun;J-Yen;0.93990;0.93210;0.93260 S;-0.00670
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75635;0.75435;0.75580 S;-0.00105
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10880;1.10035;1.10075 S;-0.00745
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0219;1.0145;1.0147 S;-0.0067
Jun;US Dollar;98.690;97.965;97.927 P;0.708
Aug;Comex Gold;1542.8;1507.4;1512.3 S;-27.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1549.0;1514.0;1518.7 S;-28.0
Sep;Comex Silver;18.750;17.875;18.073 S;-0.618
Dec;Comex Silver;18.885;18.015;18.208 S;-0.624
Sep;Coffee;104.95;100.80;104.45 S;1.85
Dec;Coffee;107.20;103.05;106.70 S;1.80
Aug;Crude Oil;56.80;55.37;56.32 S;-0.66
