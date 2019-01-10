Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.725;116.875;117.375 S;0.125

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.000;146.325;146.750 S;-0.075

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.050;145.025;145.675 S;0.200

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.275;67.425;67.850 S;0.300

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.175;73.625;73.900 S;-0.300

Jul;Wheat;520^2;512^0;513^6 S;-6^2

Sep;Wheat;526^0;518^4;519^6 S;-6^2

Jul;KC Wheat;505^4;496^2;498^6 S;-6^6

Sep;KC Wheat;517^0;508^0;510^0 S;-7^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;572^4;562^6;564^0 S;-6^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;578^0;569^0;569^4 S;-6^4

Jul;Corn;382^6;376^0;376^2 S;-5^6

Sep;Corn;390^6;384^2;384^4 S;-5^4

Jul;Soybeans;911^2;895^0;895^4 S;-16^0

Aug;Soybeans;924^2;905^6;906^6 S;-17^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.46;14.28;14.45 S;0.11

Aug;BFP Milk;14.97;14.84;14.96 S;0.09

Sep;BFP Milk;15.42;15.32;15.42 S;0.10

Oct;BFP Milk;15.81;15.70;15.81 S;0.09

Nov;BFP Milk;16.04;15.94;16.04 S;0.08

Jul;Sugar;12.88;12.62;12.67 S;-0.20

Oct;Sugar;13.02;12.77;12.81 S;-0.20

Jun;B-Pound;1.2843;1.2769;1.2839 P;-0.0049

Jun;J-Yen;0.93260;0.92665;0.92850 P;-0.00160

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75930;0.75715;0.75905 P;-0.00045

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.16325;1.15470;1.16095 P;-0.00475

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0354;1.0219;1.0321 P;-0.0099

Jun;US Dollar;95.215;94.635;94.790 P;0.335

Aug;Comex Gold;1304.3;1293.6;1294.0 S;-4.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1310.5;1300.1;1300.5 S;-4.2

Sep;Comex Silver;15.930;15.705;15.739 S;-0.126

Dec;Comex Silver;16.010;15.820;15.829 S;-0.095

Sep;Coffee;109.20;106.60;107.65 S;-0.85

Dec;Coffee;112.10;109.55;110.60 S;-0.80

Aug;Crude Oil;73.82;72.44;72.85 S;-0.28

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments