Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;96.450;95.225;96.025 S;-0.050
Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.575;132.125;132.600 S;-0.650
Jan;Feeder Cattle;134.650;133.450;133.775 S;-0.725
Dec;Lean Hogs;45.750;44.975;45.275 S;-1.650
Feb;Lean Hogs;48.975;47.575;48.125 S;-3.200
Dec;Wheat;487^0;468^2;474^0 S;-12^6
Mar;Wheat;489^0;471^0;475^6 S;-12^4
Dec;KC Wheat;432^2;416^4;421^2 S;-8^4
Mar;KC Wheat;440^2;423^6;427^6 S;-10^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;512^2;498^4;498^4 S;-12^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;519^6;508^4;508^6 S;-10^2
Dec;Corn;319^6;313^4;317^0 S;-0^2
Mar;Corn;323^0;315^6;319^2 S;-1^2
Jan;Soybeans;871^6;862^6;865^0 S;-4^2
Mar;Soybeans;868^6;858^2;860^0 S;-6^4
Nov;BFP Milk;20.96;20.92;20.93 S;0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;21.71;21.15;21.64 S;0.59
Jan;BFP Milk;19.63;18.89;19.07 S;-0.08
Feb;BFP Milk;17.96;17.31;17.48 S;-0.18
Mar;BFP Milk;17.01;16.51;16.60 S;-0.29
Mar;Sugar;11.87;11.45;11.55 S;-0.26
May;Sugar;11.99;11.53;11.62 S;-0.30
Dec;B-Pound;1.2442;1.2320;1.2348 S;-0.0068
Dec;J-Yen;0.93740;0.93245;0.93390 S;0.00010
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12590;1.12145;1.12465 S;0.00090
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0587;1.0551;1.0578 S;0.0012
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.665;97.235;97.404 S;0.032
Dec;US Dollar;1766.0;1764.7;1772.5 S;2.6
Dec;Comex Gold;1784.2;1754.0;1780.3 S;12.6
Feb;Comex Gold;18.125;17.560;18.035 S;0.060
Dec;Comex Silver;18.255;17.680;18.168 S;0.034
Dec;Coffee;95.60;93.45;95.65 S;0.80
Mar;Coffee;97.10;94.70;96.65 S;0.85
Jun;Crude Oil;39.35;37.79;38.49 S;-0.53
